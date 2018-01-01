  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey

Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak, Turkey
€823,000
About the complex

We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center, a tennis court, walking paths, a health center.

Price — from $ 835,000 to $ 4,100,000.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Panoramic windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 50 km from Bodrum Airport, nine kilometers from the marina, 11 km from Göltürkbükü, 25 km from the center of Bodrum.

Bodrum is the famous resort of Turkey, located in the west of the country, 270 km south of Izmir. Local residents are mainly engaged in fishing, shipbuilding, carpet production and tourism. Thousands of people come here every year for a beach vacation.

Yalikavak, Turkey

