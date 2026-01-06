  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Kocaeli, Turkey

İzmit
Kartepe
Başiskele
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$2,41M
Each villa features a large garden, a swimming pool, a garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a laundry, a lounge area, 6 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by greenery and located 45 minutes away…
TRANIO
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$456,691
We offer luxury apartments with saunas and hamams. Some flats have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, ponds, lounge areas, a fitness center, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, cafe…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$132,037
The residence features a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym and a fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, event areas, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 30/12/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
TRANIO
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$148,352
We offer apartments with different layouts. Each apartment has private sauna and Turkish bath. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, lakes, a gym, kids' playgrounds, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a garage and a parking, green areas …
TRANIO
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
İzmit, Turkey
$84,370
Finishing options Finished
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Fdl Group's new project in Basiskele, Aren Plus, is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Izmit suburb of Izmit, in the heart of the Basiskele district. Apartments for sale: 1+1 apartme…
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$176,963
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and play rooms, entertainment areas, cafes, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Completion - 30/06/2025
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$283,101
We offer apartments with balconies and terraces. The residence features green areas with ponds, kids' playgrounds, walking paths, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a fitness center, lounge areas, around-the-clock security, a garage. Completion - 30/12/2023. Locatio…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$733,794
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. The residence features views of the lake and forests, around-the-clock security, a communal swimming pool, a sports ground, a Turkish bath, a sauna, lounge areas. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearb…
TRANIO
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
$91,985
Finishing options Finished
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Fdl Group's new project in Basiskele, Aren Plus, is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Izmit suburb of Izmit, in the heart of the Basiskele district. Apartments for sale: 1+1 apartme…
Smart Home
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$214,474
We offer apartments with a view of the mountains, terraces and gardens. The residence features a Turkish bath, a sauna, fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a bar, ponds, kids' playgrounds, a garage. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Sound insulation Q…
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
$413,592
The residence features ponds and waterfalls, a sauna and a Turkish bath, walking areas, a fitness center, a basketball court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a parking, a tennis court, a cafe. Completion - 30/05/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 1…
TRANIO
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Başiskele, Turkey
$113,272
The residence features a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a cafe, kids' playgrounds. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 10 minutes Hospitals - 10 minutes Sapanca Lake - 30 minutes Ski center - 35…
TRANIO
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
$148,582
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, T…
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Başiskele, Turkey
$154,411
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Adding value to life in the most precious districts of Kocaeli, Zeray is once again opening a valuable place in the heart of Başiskele. In Zeray Güneşi, the lower floors are garden duplex, 1st and 2nd floors are regular apartments and the upper floors are roof duplexes; in addition to 1+1, 2…
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Forum Anatolia
Kartepe, Turkey
$156,116
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
$126,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the çayırköy district  of Kocaeli.is positioned. We have garden duplex, roof duplex and regular flat options from 1+1  to 4.5+1 in our 7-storey blocks. Within the scope of the project, there are saunas and Turkish  bat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
85.0
126,728
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Başiskele, Turkey
$251,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Our project is in the Başiskele district of Kocaeli, right next to our Zeray Güneşi project, with an area of 24,263 m2.It is positioned as 9 blocks, 288 flats and 20 commercial areas. Our project consists of 2 stages. In our project, we have garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal floor fla…
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Kartepe, Turkey
$90,268
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 65 m²
1 real estate property 1
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas. We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
90,268
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turkey
$152,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Our project consists of 16 blocks and 501 flats on an area of 37.000 m2 in the Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from 87 m2 to 464 m2. In our project, there are sauna and Turkish Bath in the apartments. On our site…
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Başiskele, Turkey
$155,268
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed swimming …
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
$160,108
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a pond, in…
Zeray Construction Inc
