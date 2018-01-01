  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey

Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
;
8
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc.

There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen cupboards
  • Wardrobe
  • Bathroom cupboards
  • Kitchen counter
  • Double glazing for PVC windows
  • The walls are painted with water resistant paint.
  • 1st class sanitary ware
  • 1st class shower cubicle
  • Tongue and groove parquet 8 mm
  • Modern interior doors
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€159,000
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Alanya, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex Kvartira s mebelyu i tehnikoy pod VNZh
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€165,000
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€236,691
You are viewing
Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€236,691
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul. A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy. Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area. The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters.  Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials. The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds. The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing.  This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
Boztepe, Turkey
from
€98,750
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mavi Deniz Residence is a new residential complex located in Antalya province, Okurjalar district. Okurjalar – Alanya district, a cozy resort on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. It is considered one of the most inexpensive and quiet areas, and has become a resort relatively recently. However, every year the popularity of this coastal territory is growing among tourists and buyers of real estate from abroad Infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - Playground; - Open parking; - Camellia; - Sauna; - Fitness; - Turkish bath. Location: Gazipasha Airport is 65 km away. Antalya Airport is 85 km away. To the beach - 750 meters. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 60 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Realting.com
Go