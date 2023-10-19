  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

New buildings for sale in Marmara Region

Ueskuedar
14
Kadikoey
9
Kartal
9
Esenyurt
8
Sariyer
8
Basiskele
7
Kartepe
6
Avcilar
5
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,07M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus. The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 4 minutes Metrobus station - 4 minutes Hospital - 7 minutes Istanbul New Airport - 35 minutes
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€440,055
Why this property؟ It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facilities that satisfy all the occupants’ demands.The project brings to mind the warm neighborhood life, as it includes ancient buildings that have restaurants, shops, cafes, and a theater hall.
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Fevziye, Turkey
from
€668,118
Kırsal Sapanca project is positioned as 26 villas on an area of 16,400 m2. Each of our villas has an area of 295 m2 and consists of 4 rooms and 1 living room. The garden areas of our villas start from 150 m2 and reach up to 540 m2. There is a 24/7 security system in the compound. Each of our villas has a smart home system, private parking, and an aquarium. In addition, there are different social areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a sports area, a Turkish Bath, a sauna, art rooms, and resting areas.
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€345,303
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking. Completion - January, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 km Tram station - 900 meters City center - 10 km School - 3 km Shopping mall - 2 km E-5 highway - 5 km TEM highway - 7 km Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€474,476
Area 198 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: NWS INVEST
Developer: Artas Holding
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€71,578
Area 63–138 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is a new residential complex away from the bustle of the city. Surrounded by modern architecture and natural nature. The complex is located on the territory of 1,400 sq.m. 15 minutes from the center of Edirne and 3 minutes from the center of Lalapasha. The residential complex presents apartments with a modern layout 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room. Area 63 sqm. With open balconies and panoramic views of the city. The complex has 20 shops and 24 apartments. Also in the complex, each owner has his own parking space. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Pool; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Residential complex Prime Istanbul
Residential complex Prime Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€218,164
Area 88–375 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Prime Istanbul – is located in the very center of Istanbul with a variety of attractions within walking distance. A complex with an exquisite style, modern infrastructure. Here you can feel the full comfort of a chic life. Provides a transfer to the airport. There is every opportunity to use the services of the hotel complex. The apartments are created by modern layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 from 88 to 375 sq.m. Infrastructure: - Underground parking; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Fitness club; - Pool; - Spa; - Terrace; - Concierge; - 24 hour security. External infrastructure: - Airport; - Shops; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€261,593
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city center. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km E-5 highway - 1 km City center - 10 km Shopping mall - 2 km Hospital - 5 km Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€142,687
Agency: TRANIO
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, boutiques, kindergartens, several schools, ATMs, post offices, veterinary clinics, and convenience stores. Underground, E-5- 4 minutes by car, 13 minutes on foot Perlavista Mall- 7 minutes by car . Bakent University- 7 minutes by car Waterfront - 20 minutes by car Autopia Car Show - 2 minutes by car, 11 minutes on foot .
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,697
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asian Istanbul, which increases its investment value. It is within a vital location near transport lines, health, educational and commercial centers on the Anatolian side. A ready-to-delivery contract, suitable payment plans, with the chance of getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
from
€140,997
Completion date: 2023
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, fitness, playground for children, indoor parking and ponds.
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€175,678
Why this property؟ A modern project with a great location in a very good area This project includes apartment models in several styles with a social space suitable for families In addition to the presence of a school next to the complex, this project is adjacent to a number of facilities and services A vital transport network that connects the project to the most important areas of Istanbul and its centers Ready title deed , with rental guarantee and resale guarantee of apartments
Villa Roskoshnye villy v ekologicheskichistom rayone
Villa Roskoshnye villy v ekologicheskichistom rayone
Oernekkoey Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€948,951
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
This is a new project located in the most environmentally friendly and green area of the Asian part of Istanbul - Beikoz, surrounded by pristine forest land, near the Black Sea coast, and is a unique residential complex, based on the concept of eco-settlement, which spread over an area of 115700 square meters. The villa complex is located in the most attractive part of Istanbul, near the Chayagza River, which satisfies the water needs of not only millions of Istanbul residents, but also the rich flora and fauna surrounding it. The valley also has arable fertile land where you can realize yourself as a farmer by growing an environmentally friendly crop with your own hands. Near the villas there is a growing area of vegetables and fruits, a gastronomy and tasting center, a farm culture club, greenhouses, an organic cafe, farms and a poultry farm.  The villa complex has good transport accessibility. Due to its proximity to the strategic track Northern Marble Road ( Kuzey Marmara ), you can quickly get to the Sultan Selim Grozny Bridge connecting the European and Asian parts of Istanbul.  External infrastructure: Riva Kalesi castle, archery school, surf school, state hospital  The main advantages: the most environmentally friendly area of Istanbul with a rich nature, proximity to highways and bridges connecting the Asian and European parts of Istanbul, away from Istanbul traffic jams, but not far from the city, high investment potential The project offers future residents a choice of 1,400 villas, with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 with various options: duplex, triplex, private villa, the area of which varies from 153 to 440 square meters. All villas are presented on 2 or 3 floors and are offered with a flooring system, a separate parent bathroom, a parent wardrobe, a balcony, a terrace and a pantry room.  Internal infrastructure: an outdoor pool in the form of a lagoon with a sandy beach, a forest area, an indoor pool, a children's pool, a fitness center, a sauna, spa, hammam, an open sports park, basketball courts, football, tennis court, open parking
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Chekmekey - Stambul
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Chekmekey - Stambul
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€238,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Chekmekoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 80.5 to 266.07 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€368,067
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Umraniya district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 327 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€256,837
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of 2 residential buildings (9 and 13 floors) and a business center, and features a fitness center, landscaped gardens, a summer kitchen, gazeboes and a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 3 km Metro station - 7 km Shopping mall - 10 km International airport - 20 km
Residence Modern Family concept With Stunning Sea view
Residence Modern Family concept With Stunning Sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€654,776
Completion date: 2023
In this project you will find a combination of modern architecture and luxury urban lifestyle. All requirements of urban lifestyle have been professionally worked on where the unique sea of Istanbul will be in your neighborhood. You will feel content with the details combine luxury and functionality at home, and breathe in peace and happiness. This project is located in one of the most valuable areas of Beylikduzu in Western parts of Istanbul. Total construction area is build on a 6.450sqm land with 4.500sqm landscape area dedicated to green environment.  There are a total of 7 blocks with 48 independent units ranging from 4+1 and 4.5+2. Each unit has endless sea view from the living room.  Facilities included are: - Swimming pool  - Kids playground - Special walking path - Indoor swmiing pool - Fitness center - Sauna - Steaming room - Basketball and footbal court - Each unit in this project will have 2 car parking areas under the project.  LOCATION: - Metrobus is 5 minutes away - West Istanbul Marina is 4 minutes away - TEM Link Road is 3 minutes away - Torium AVM (Mall) is 10 minutes away - Acıbadem Hospital is 6 minutes away - Doğa College is 8 minutes away - Marmara Park (Mall) is 8 minutes away - Marina is 4 minutes away - Airport is 20 minutes away - Büyükçekmece is 10 minutes away - Yaşam Vadisi is 2 minutes away - American Culture College is 5 minutes away  
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€595,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of two parts: 1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms. 2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house The project also includes: various areas for sports games, sauna, steam room, hammam, conference rooms, hotel service, "smart home" system, and 24/7 security. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is close to several landmarks. Çamlıca Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe and Turkey. Çamlıca Tower is the tallest one in Istanbul. Includes many restaurants and cafes with the sea view. Near the complex there are transport routes: Shela highway, E80, E5, and metro station M5. Distance to other significant objects: The Bosphorus - 5 km. The 15 July Bridge - 7.5 km Uskudar district - 8 km Hospital - 1 km Schools - 200 km Shopping center - 1.5 km
Residential complex Uyutnaya zhizn vdali ot gorodskoy suety Stambula
Residential complex Uyutnaya zhizn vdali ot gorodskoy suety Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€480,000
Agency: FOA INVEST
This facility offers its owners a cozy life away from the bustle of the city, but with good transport accessibility in the Istanbul region of Guzelce / Buyukchekmezhe in the European part of the city. Many of the apartments offer fantastic views of the Sea of Marmara. Thanks to the nearby residential complex, the E5 highway is easily accessible anywhere in Istanbul. There is also a metro bus station nearby. The sea coast with a sandy beach is located within walking distance of the facility. The number of cafes, restaurants and all kinds of entertainment on the promenade is gradually growing. This residential complex is ideal for sailing enthusiasts — there is a yacht club next to it. The area is well provided with schools, including several international educational institutions. It houses a number of universities, there are public and private hospitals, as well as other necessary social infrastructure. The project includes 17 buildings of various floors: 8 and 10 floors each. At the same time, higher buildings are located farther from the sea, which provides a good sea view from the upper floors of each building. At the facility there are 709 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 123 to 214 square meters with two bathrooms. Each has one or two spacious balconies. On the premises on the first floors of the buildings there are shops. Of the 92 thousand square meters of territory, 64 thousand square meters are given for green areas. This is a unique territory with artificial water bodies and bridges laid through them, footpaths and cozy arbors. It also has a children's play area, a football field and a basketball court. The residential complex has an indoor pool and hammam. The Buyukchekzhe district is experiencing a real boom in construction development. The unique location on the coast of the Sea of Marmara makes residential complexes in it attractive investment objects.
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,300
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Kordon Istanbul
Residential complex Kordon Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€478,271
Area 67–176 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kordon Istanbul - the project is located in the fastest growing area of Istanbul - Kyagytkhan. Kyagithane is the most popular place both locally and internationally. The modern residential complex is built on the territory of 27,000 sq.m. Of which 72% of the territory is occupied by landscapes, an outdoor pool, playgrounds, a garden. On the territory there are four 12-story buildings. The complex offers a variety of housing options from 67 to 176 sq.m. Schedules 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Each apartment has an open balcony and air conditioning. The residential complex Kordon Istanbul has its own diverse infrastructure, which provides a comfortable and exciting stay without leaving the complex: - Conference room; - Fitness center; - Hobbies Workshop; - Covered parking; - Karaoke Hall; - Library; - Outdoor pool; - Pocket cinema; - Restaurant and cafe; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam. Near the complex are available: metro, medical institutions, educational institutions, a shopping center. Kordon Istanbul is the best solution for permanent residence and investment! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€445,896
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal investment project that qualifies for getting Turkish citizenship, besides its shops and comfortable homes. A modern compound with high-end designs and sophisticated technologies that provide its residents with the highest levels of luxury.
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€82,517
Why this property؟ The project is located in the distinctive residential area of ​​Kucukcekmece, in European Istanbul. The project is surrounded by service centers, universities, parks, shopping centers and cafes.
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Izmit, Turkey
from
€85,660
Area 65 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas. We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat types. Within the project, we privileged your life standards in social activity sections such as outdoor parking lot, Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, indoor/outdoor swimming pool, children's playgrounds, and activity areas.
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€519,382
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
€268,000
  An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€624,971
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute TEM highway - 10 minutes Belgrade Forest - 1 minute
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,953
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and the city center, within walking distance of a metro station and shopping malls. Metrobus - 2 km School - 3 km City center - 15 km Shopping mall - 2 km Metro station - 400 meters University - 3 km Hospital - 4 km Bus stop - 700 meters Airport - 35 km E-5 highway - 3 km
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€105,398
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. Each apartment has private sauna and Turkish bath. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, lakes, a gym, kids' playgrounds, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a garage and a parking, green areas and around-the-clock security. Completion - 30/12/2024.
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€702,323
Agency: TRANIO
The villas with areas from 235 m2 to 327 m2 feature terraces, parking spaces, gardens. In the territory you'll find around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a sauna, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym. Completion - December, 01, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Advantages Installments for 18 months with 50% initial payment. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 500 meters E-5 highway - 3 km Nearest shopping mall - 1 km Hospital - 1 km Pharmacy, market, bakery, cafe, restaurant - 500 meters Lake Bahcesehir - 1 km Istanbul Airport - 23 km
Residential complex Novye rezidencii v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Maltepe Stambul
Residential complex Novye rezidencii v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Maltepe Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 88 to 375 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€354,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – KartalV district of the residential complex the following layouts are presented: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 104 to 141 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The residential complex presents 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50.74 to 61.15 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€122,853
Why this property؟ The project is rich in its historical heritage. It is located in Gaziosmanpasa, one of the central regions of Istanbul. It is close to all transportation lines, commercial centers, facilities, and services. It is a residential project suitable for investment, with a ready title deed; and it is proper to get Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence
Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Green Hill Residence consists of two residential 13-story blocks and a closed area with social zones. A modern complex with a swimming pool and a complete infrastructure for relaxing without going outside the house. Ideal for families that care is important. We are introducing a spa housing concept so that you can enjoy life and buy real estate in Istanbul class comfort at the best cost. 4.8 km to the coast of the Sea of Marmara, promenade. 655 m from the large territory of the forest of Aydos, where there are recreation areas, recreational parks, unique natural attractions, water bodies. The complex is located in Yakadzhik, in the new area of Kartal. The nearest metro station is 3 km away. Near the complex there are shops, pharmacies, municipal schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other urban infrastructure. The location will provide the opportunity to walk in the forest with the family, breathe healing coniferous air in the metropolis, quickly get to the beaches.   Species: views of the forest, sea, city open from the windows. Completion: October 2023.
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,66M
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest. The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center, swimming pools, parking space, basketball court, tennis court, walking trails, and jogging track. Installed video surveillance and thermal insulation systems. Location and nearby infrastructure Beykoz, the greenest region of Istanbul, has fascinating living areas. With its boutique life and unique nature, it is the most peaceful district in the city. All residents of Istanbul want to go to Beykoz for a peaceful environment. Here, you can live in nature without leaving the city, and reach your workplace without wasting time. This project is a junction point of the European and Asian Side and provides easy access to Business Centers. It is 2.5 km from the FSM Bridge and 11 km from the Bosporus Bridge. Besides, it's possible to reach the European Side in 8 minutes with the ferry that leaves every 15 minutes. Easy access to main roads, bridges, large shopping centers, brand-new cafés, gourmet restaurants, boutique shops, sports centers and educational facilities.
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€226,397
Agency: TRANIO
Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking. Completion - June, 2024. Advantages Guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. A management company - one of the leading international hotel business operators. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the Küçükçekmece district, on the European side of the city. This is a green developing area with good infrastructure. The residential complex is located 500 m from the Basin Express highway, an important transport artery connecting the international highways E5 and TEM. Properties near Basin Express have high investment potential and the area is developing rapidly. It is easy to get from the area without traffic jams to any part of the city thanks to the availability of high-speed transport lines: metro, metrobus and Marmaray railway line. Near the project there are several international private schools, universities, hospitals (Rumeli hospital, Medipol, A Hastanesi), many shops, shopping centers (Mall of istanbul, 212 shopping center), cafes. The new airport can be reached in 25 minutes, and the historical center of Istanbul - the Sultanahmet district - 15-20 minutes. Hospital - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Sea taxi - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i les v Stambule
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i les v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€215,800
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106.42 to 217.94 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€530,967
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the prestigious central district of Şişli. The compound includes offices, shops and apartments with a high-luxury and deluxe residence system. Modern and state of art services, with apartments of suitable sizes and styles for families. Few minutes away from the metro station and many schools, universities, hospitals and facilities. The project area is one of the most important and prestigious areas of Istanbul. It has a distinctive and beautiful view of the Bosphorus.
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€2,99M
Agency: FOA INVEST
The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area. The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away.  A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals. The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it.  For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery.  Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site. The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Residential complex HP4 Beylikduezue Konutlari
Residential complex HP4 Beylikduezue Konutlari
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€101,775
Area 65–87 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP4 Beylikdüzü Konutları - located in the modern city of Istanbul. A total area of 21,743 sq.m. LCD has a landscape territory, modern architecture and developed infrastructure. The complex represents 4 types of apartments: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 duplex, three bedrooms and a living room. From 72 sqm up to 110 sqm. Apartments in a clean finish, designer fitted kitchen and bathroom. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Fitness center. Call or write, select an object for you!  Free legal support!
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€358,040
Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is also suitable for those looking for installment offers. Equipped with a smart-home system to enjoy the advantages of modernity and luxury. Spacious balconies, sea views, green spaces, and integrated services.
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€70,902
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The houses are designed according to earthquake systems, with a ventilation system that complies with health standards during the Corona pandemic. It is close to the best health and educational centers in Istanbul, both public and private.
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,52M
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region. Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.  Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.  The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.  The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses. Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€793,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station. The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga classes, sauna, steam room, places for planting plants, and area for events in Yıldız Park. The complex has apartments with 2-5 bedrooms in low-rise buildings. The apartments have outdoor areas such as wide balconies (3 meters), gardens, and terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a quiet area, in the Anatolian part near the metro station, new roads and bridges. International Financial Center: 10 meters Metro station: 500 meters TEM Otoyolu Road: 4 Km E-5 Karayolu road: 7 kilometers Çamlıca Mosque: 8 km July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€203,102
Why this property؟ The compound is within an investment zone witnesses rapid development in infrastructure projects. It has apartments with charming views of the city and Camlica Hill, the most prominent feature of the Anatolian side. It is close to Haydarpasha Train Station, Sabiha International Airport, and E-5 Highway. Eurasia Tunnel is near the compound, which connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul. Easy installment systems are available, your title deed is ready, with the chance to get Turkish citizenship.
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€558,429
Area 122–199 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore both as an easy transportation network and giving peace to people with its forest view. This project, whose investment value has increased in recent years, is waiting for you.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€219,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 72 to 199 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€617,800
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents: 24/7 security video surveillance system concierge gym Spa area: sauna and steam room outdoor playgrounds outdoor/indoor pools walking paths within the complex Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a lively area, close to the necessary infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, and universities. Also, you can easily get to some places: stadium Turk Telekom Arena - 1 minute Belgrad National Park - 5 minutes second bridge across the Bosphorus and several metro stations - 5 minutes Maslak and Istinie districts - 5 minutes Nisantasi area - 15 minutes new Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes drive private hospitals within walking distance (Liv Hospital Vadistanbul - 3 minutes, Acibadem - 13 minutes) school facilities from primary school to university (Koc University - 30 minutes, Istanbul Technical University - 8 minutes) large shopping centers with world brands (Vadistanbul - 2 minutes, Zorlu center - 15 minutes, Istinye Park - 10 minutes)
Residence 5 Star Rotana Quality Residences in Bomonti
Residence 5 Star Rotana Quality Residences in Bomonti
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€600,000
Get the privilege of being close to everywhere in the city. It’s a particular project holding the signature of a renowned and pioneer company with twenty-eight-year experience in hotel management. The project has a high land value, as it’s situated in Şişli, a fast-growing district andthe center of trade and business in the city. Şişli Residence is a high-standard project with multifunctional aspects as itcontains 599high-quality residential units, 18 shopping stores, 60 offices, and a 5-star hotel.The project is made of 3 different blocks with 39 floors in total. It is built on a land of 18,000 m² with a total construction area of 170,000 m². It offers different options of residential units varying from 1+1 to 4.5+1 with a size range between 36-214m².
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€922,712
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city. The residence features a gym, security, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€484,000
Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€196,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction. The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features: large green areas shopping mall gym Turkish bath, sauna kids' playground swimming pool covered parking around-the-clock security school Advantages A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area. Location and nearby infrastructure E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Bolluca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,12M
Area 560 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Private site 8 Private Villas - Family Concept - brilliant investment opportunity - Stylishly Designed Inner Garden - Private Swimming Pool for Each Villa - Flexible Terrace Floor for Use - 24/7 Security - Terkos lake – Kanal Istanbul 4 Minutes - Black Sea – Yeniköy Beach 7 Minutes - Istanbul New Airport 10 Minutes - North Marmara Highway 14 Minutes - Istanbul Center 27 Minutes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€297,700
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car. Bus stop - 50 m Metro station - 1.5 km Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km Highway D100 – 1.5 km Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk) Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,81M
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Villa options: Twin: $2,480,500 - $2,748,000 Single: $2,730,000 - $3,268,000 Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, 20 minutes away from the airport, within walking distance of parks.
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Kazandere, Turkey
from
€1,61M
Agency: TRANIO
Each villa features a large garden, a swimming pool, a garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a laundry, a lounge area, 6 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by greenery and located 45 minutes away from Istanbul, 30 minutes from Sardala Bay.
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€231,300
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality apartments with different layouts. The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to E5 highway and the national park, hotels, hospitals, universities and shopping malls, two minutes walk from the metrobus station, 35 minutes away from the airport. Metrobus station - 20 m Private hospital - 10 m Nearest Arel University - 50 m Aydin University - 200 m Shopping mall - 250 m Olympic pool - 100 m
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€699,644
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children’s club, a multi-purpose sports complex, around-the-clock security, a meditation room, a games room and a cinema, a dance and ballet room, a music and karaoke room, an event room, a shopping mall. Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens kitchen appliances Kitchen cabinetry Ceiling height of 3 meters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of İstanbul, 1.5 km from the coast. E-5 highway - 4 minutes Metro station - 4 minutes Metrobus station - 18 minutes Kadıköy - 27 minutes Bosphorus Bridge - 22 minutes International Airport - 19 min
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartment Complex
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€821,113
Why this property؟ Ready apartments for sale in Istanbul suitable for Turkish citizenship. Central location in the middle of the most vital areas of the city. Directly opposite the metro station, and next to the bus stops. 5-star hotel services, and high-quality social facilities. It contains spacious courtyards that provide opportunities for social networking.
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€685,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes from TEM and E5 highways, 20 minutes away from the airport.
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,57M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center and a pilates studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of the Asian part of Istanbul, close to a metro station.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€416,726
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a large landscaped green area, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 750 meters Metrobus station - 850 meters Metro station - 1.1 km University - 1.6 km Sea bus - 5.9 km Bosphorus Bridge - 15 km
Residential complex Type B_54
Residential complex Type B_54
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€255,400
Completion date: 2023
Asian side - Kadikoy   This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available. This project with full social facilities, is located at the center of Istanbul and very near to the metro-bus station. The list price for one bedroom units starts from 4,175,000 TL.
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€140,257
Why this property؟ As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal. It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul. Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds. A great opportunity to invest and own real estate, as it combines apartments and offices. Several choices of service facilities, with a network of express transportation next to the project.
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€282,645
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city. The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Completion - April, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops and all necessary infrastructure. Hospital - 3 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes University - 10 minutes Supermarkets - 2 minutes Marina - 2 minutes Park - 5 minutes Market - 3 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 km (45 minutes) Metrobus station - 5 minutes E-5 highway - 5 minutes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure. Metro station - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 10 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes
Residential complex Net Levent
Residential complex Net Levent
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€452,221
Area 56–86 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Net Levent is located in the very center of Istanbul, in the financial district of Levent. The complex is built in a modern architectural style on the territory of 900 sq.m. With landscape design and diverse infrastructure. Apartments are presented from 56 to 86 sq.m. A variety of modern layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. With panoramic views of the city. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - Concierge; - SPA; - Pool; - Fitness center; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Supermarket. Also near the complex there are metro, shops, bank branches, restaurants, parks and various attractions. Net Levent is the best solution for permanent residence and investment! If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2022
   
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,33M
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey
from
€440,000
ANT ORIGIN HILL is located in the most central area of Istanbul Beaumontti with the highest quality finishes and facility management. With the quality and premium of Fraser Place, you can enjoy life in the city center with magnificent views and maximum comfort. 
Residential complex GOeKORMAN
Residential complex GOeKORMAN
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€417,538
Area 107–193 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! GÖKORMAN is a new unique project in Istanbul, in the modern Umraniya area. The new residential complex has the most unusual architecture. Here the forest and the heavenly color merge together. Here you can enjoy and be alone with nature. But at the same time it is located near the center and the entire social infrastructure. The apartments in the complex are presented in two blocks. Within the framework of the project, three different apartment layouts are presented: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments varies from 107 to 193 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. It offers views of the forest and the lake. Internal infrastructure: - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Playgrounds; - Table tennis; - Sports fields. External infrastructure: - Hospitals; - Educational institutions; - Business centers; - Shopping center; - Bank branches; - Metro. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from
€1,00M
Area 411 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and unique stone house concept in the Akmeşe region of Kocaeli. We have options from 129 m2 to 441 m2 of garden square meters in our villas, all of which are 5+1 duplexes, with a living area of 411 m2. In our project, there is 7/24 security, parking, private outdoor swimming pool and barbecue area in all our villas. In addition, there are indoor swimming pool, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, hobby gardens, gazebo and pond area as common social areas. All bedrooms in our villas are master bedrooms and have real fireplaces. It opens the doors of village life to you with its interior design and modern architecture in accordance with the stone house concept.
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Izmit, Turkey
from
€120,259
Area 85 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy district  of Kocaeli.is positioned. We have garden duplex, roof duplex and regular flat options from 1+1  to 4.5+1 in our 7-storey blocks. Within the scope of the project, there are saunas and Turkish  baths in some of our apartments. In our site, there are open and closed swimming pools, in door and outdoor children’s playgrounds, entertainment areas for adults, amphitheater, cafe,  basketball court, tennis court, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, as a common area, with 24/7 security.
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte s infrastrukturoy v rayone Kartal
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte s infrastrukturoy v rayone Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – KartalV district of the residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53.32 to 158.14 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residence Residence in the central district,Şişli
Residence Residence in the central district,Şişli
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€344,143
Area 80 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
* The project is located in Şişli, one of the central districts of Istanbul. * The project is only 5 minutes away from Taksim Square and Nişantaşı Street. * There are various shops, restaurants and more than 9 universities around the project. * The project is 800m from Osman Bey metro.
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€249,100
Area 55–140 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
  -Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony. -Family Concept -central district -easy access
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€725,000
Completion date: 2023
A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€291,082
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security system and a parking. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes away from historic and cultural places of interest. Medical center - 3 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes School - 3 minutes University - 7 minutes Istanbul Airport - 45 minutes Taksim - 9 minutes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€126,504
Why this property؟ The project is in the middle of the most significant urban development and real estate investment projects that characterize Beylikduzu. It is adjacent to the "Valley of Life" park, Istanbul's largest park, which makes it a destination for those wishing to invest in real estate in Turkey. It is along with the TEM and E-5 highways, Istanbul's two vital arteries, next to the subway station and the sea harbor. The apartments have modern designs and luxurious decorations, making ownership in this project a dream for luxury and distinction fans. Payment in installment is available. The title deeds are ready for immediate delivery, with the possibility of getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Luxury Comfort Göktürk Residence Villa
Residential complex Luxury Comfort Göktürk Residence Villa
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€650,031
Area 108 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTURE, AND ENJOY LIFE WITH YOUR FAMILY   FAMILY CONCEPT DETACHED ENTRY VILLAS TERRACES AND GARDENS WITH LARGE AREA FLATS WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€254,935
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large balconies and terraces. The residence features a large green area, a gym, a spa area, a hamam and a sauna, a kindergarten and a kids' playground, a basketball court and a football field, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 5 minutes E5 highway - 4 minutes Coast - 7 minutes Airport - 2 minutes City center - 40 km TEM highway - 3 km
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€127,664
Why this property؟ For its proximity to the main roads, transport lines, and express transportation, ensuring easy navigation. The compound apartments enjoy panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the surrounding green spaces. Title deeds are delivered directly upon completion of the purchase process and are suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. Residential apartments with the latest construction standards give you an opportunity to invest through rental returns.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€297,231
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a spa area and a sauna, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a fitness center, security, video surveillance, a basketball court. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the canal and the airport. School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Metro station - 1 km University - 2 km Bus stop - 1 km Airport - 20 km TEM highway - 1 km
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€1,07M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with gardens and garages for 2 cars. The residence features a fitness center and a sauna, yoga and pilates areas. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure Belgrade Forest - 5 minutes drive Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes drive
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Agency: TRANIO
The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea. The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning. It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€304,400
Agency: TRANIO
New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features: large business center around-the-clock security cafe indoor swimming pool, multifunctional center sauna and spa concierge garage supermarket basketball court dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Furniture pack (11800 $) Advantages The buyer has the right to live 15 days a year, you must notify the hotel administration in advance. The hotel has a management company, so the client does not need to look for agent to rent out the property. The developer expects a yield of 4–5% (before taxes). Location and nearby infrastructure Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. The property is located near: underground station (1 km) TEM and D-100 highways (3 min by car) 2 parks (750 m and 1 km) many bus stops (nearest at 18 m) Levent (21 min by car) Maslak (23 min by car) Nisantasi (15 min by car) Taksim Square (10 min by car) Asian part of Istanbul (18 min by car)
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 10
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 10
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€417,538
Area 100–220 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! BIZIM EVLER 10 - A luxurious premium residential complex located in the Ispartakule area in the popular city of Istanbul. The residential complex is focused on a comfortable stay for the whole family. It has a large green area of 52,000 sq.m. Built of 6 buildings. Storeys - from 14 to 18 floors. The complex also provides two-story parking. Apartments designed with layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. From 100 to 220 sqm. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy beautiful views of the landscape design and beautiful territory of the complex. The infrastructure of the complex is very multifunctional and diverse, which provides a comfortable stay: - Playground; - Sauna; - Turkish bath; - The gym; - Indoor pool; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Beauty salon. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Acar Blu Residence
Residential complex Acar Blu Residence
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€1,34M
Area 268 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! A unique premium residential complex is located next to the forest in the center of the Beikoz district, in the elite Asian part of Istanbul. Acar Blu Residence is built from two high-rise buildings 30 floors high. The construction of the complex uses only modern environmentally friendly materials, as well as protection against earthquakes and fires according to international standards. Entrance to the complex - only on maps and fingerprints. The complex represents the landscaped territory of Acar Blu - 10,000 square meters. m. green spaces, fruit trees and flowers. The residential complex includes large apartments of 268 sq.m, with layouts of 3 + 1. Exclusive interior design, furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows and a large terrace. Each apartment has a smart home system and air conditioning. Here you can admire the views of the Sea of Marmara, the Black Sea and the forest. Infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Lobby, concierge services; - Spa; - Fitness center; - Restaurants, cafes; - Cinema hall; - Beauty salon; - Children's playgrounds; - Park for pets; - Dry cleaning; - House cleaning services; - Food delivery; - Charging station for electric vehicles; - Supermarket. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€391,915
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the area where the most important urban planning studies in Istanbul are being carried out. Designed in an advantageous location in Kartal - on the E5 - E6 highway, close to the metro station and motorways. Close to Sabiha Gökçen Airport Kartal has become a lucrative area in Istanbul due to the development projects which have been carried out in the last 8 years. For this reason, it has become a place that provides a high return on investment thanks to the ever-increasing prices of square metres.
Residential complex Luxury Life İn Ümraniye
Residential complex Luxury Life İn Ümraniye
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€620,716
Area 93–192 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
This project in the city center offers you a luxurious and comfortable life. metro 5 minutes walking distance Otoyol Tem 5 minitues E5 way 5 minitues Sabiha Gökçen airport 20 minitues İstanbul airport 40 minitues 15 Temmuz bridge 10 minitues
Residential complex SUMMER HOUSE
Residential complex SUMMER HOUSE
Korukoey, Turkey
from
€86,355
Area 49–124 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The SUMMER HOUSE project is a new project located in the center of Yalova, on the seafront, at an altitude of only 400 meters above sea level. The city of Yalova is located in northwestern Turkey, near the Sea of Marmara. This Turkish thermal resort is unique in its healing mineral springs, and also a rare feature for the country: despite world fame, it is not popular enough for tourists. Infrastructure: - security; - pool; - a restaurant; - video surveillance; - parking; - recreation area. Location: - Istanbul Center - 45 minutes; - Sabih Gekchen International Airport - 30 minutes. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€409,037
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes’Islands. The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Advantages Appropriate for obtaining Turkish citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the central area, close to a metro station, a tram stop and E5 highway. Taksim Square - 15 minutes Airport - 38 km Highway - 1 km
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€865,159
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty ryadom s istoricheskim prolivom Bosfor
Beykoz, Turkey
from
€955,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beikoz district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 171 to 276 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€120,701
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic atmosphere. High-end designs of residential apartments with spaces and divisions for all needs. It is possible to pay in cash or installments of up to 36 months to suit your budget.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€191,280
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1,4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78.84 to 312.46 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€375,743
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Wi-Fi Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes TEM motorway - 5 minutes E5 highway - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 11 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go