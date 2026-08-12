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New buildings for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$401,447
The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room. Advantages Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 300 meters Metrobus - 500 meters Levent - 5 minutes…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$346,893
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby ther…
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Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,07M
We offer apartments with parking spaces in an elite complex on the seashore. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a k…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
, Turkey
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Three bedroom apartment (3+1) with an area of 141.5 m2 with a sea view is for sale. The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and m…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$337,921
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,609
The residence features a two-level covered parking and outdoor parking spaces, a large landscaped green area, a swimming pool, a sports complex, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam. There area 5 flats on each floor. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air…
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers. A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex. The project has a total area of …
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Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$411,863
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant. Lo…
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Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$358,141
We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$535,222
We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces. The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastr…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$239,756
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 1 minute Hospital - 4 minutes Univer…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,993
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a kindergarten, a parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a cafe. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 9.5 km (15 minutes) Pendik Marina - 6.8 km (10 minutes) Shopping mall - 6.5 km (12 minutes) M…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,89M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
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Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$265,848
The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units. The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure 200 meters from Beykent University 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall 200 meters from Be…
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Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,15M
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,59M
We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Facilities and equ…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$452,651
There is more than just houses in this complex. There are lush gardens, cheerful kids, spacious terrace balconies to relax with pleasure, and much more. There are only 342 families, nature, and happiness. In low-rise houses, your doors open to the garden, terraces and balconies. Features Sw…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,08M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground an…
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Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$158,180
Forev Modern Haliç project, rising next to the historical texture of Eyüp and the Golden Horn, offers you optimum living spaces in line with today's trends with the privileges it offers. Our apartments, designed suitably for every need, open the doors of a comfortable life with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near one of the …
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Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$244,000
Dünya Şehir Maltepe is a standout residential development on Istanbul’s Asian side, spanning 26,000 m² in Maltepe–Esenkent. It offers 780+ units across 9 buildings with sea and island views. Dünya Şehir Maltepe blends elegant design with rich amenities, including pools, green areas, and a…
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Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$633,977
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$193,993
Features: Lush landscaped gardens Jogging and walking tracks Child-friendly playgrounds and open spaces for family activities Cascading pools and decorative water elements Secure and common areas for a comfortable experience Social spaces for multipurpose and leisure activities Fitness cent…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool…
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Ceylan Sokagi, Turkey
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, an…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$318,348
We offer apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds, restaurants ans cafes, a shopping mall. Completion - April, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Basin Expre…
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Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Show all Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Pirincci Kemerburgaz Yolu, Turkey
from
$350,000
Via Life Eyup is a residential complex under construction in Eyup Sultan, Istanbul, spanning 12,000 m². It has 5 buildings with more than 350 apartments. The apartments come in different layouts, from 2+1 to 5+1. They also offer modern amenities. Via Life Eyup is in a central area. It is …
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$3,69M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$422,650
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms). The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops. Completion - February, 2024…
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Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$260,000
Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları, İstanbul'un Küçükçekmece/Atakent bölgesinde lüks bir konut kompleksidir. 30,000 m² alana yayılmaktadır. Bu alanda 18,420 m² yeşil alan bulunmaktadır. Kompleks, farklı düzenlerde 540 daire sunmaktadır. Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları is special because of its great…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2. …
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Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
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Apartment building Nivak Florya
Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
Nivak Florya is a luxury low-rise residential project in Şenlikköy, Bakırköy, spanning 20,500 m² with 12 blocks and 96 exclusive units. Apartments range from 2+1 to 7+1, offering spacious layouts. Nivak Florya blends elegant design with lush green spaces and first-class amenities like a wel…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$480,507
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
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Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$799,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Küçükçekmece Wedding Palace, Turkey
from
$178,000
Number of floors 5
Area 50 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
227,057
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$371,572
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors. The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedr…
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
, Turkey
from
$240,000
Number of floors 12
Why this property؟ The project zone is one of the most vital centers of European Istanbul. Its proximity to Hayat Valley Park makes it a destination for investors and those wishing to live in the heart of nature. The project is guaranteed by the government, and comprises 1156 apartments and …
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$128,334
The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space. The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 secu…
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Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$517,718
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market. The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
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Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$338,245
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
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Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$348,428
Finishing options Finished
Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors. The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 comme…
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,10M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$272,586
Project infrastructure: Indoor swimming pool Gym Turkish bath Sauna Indoor walking paths Children’s playgrounds Closed and open parking lots 24-hour security Completion - September, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality finishes 3-meter-high ceilings 3 electrical appli…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$188,024
We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the marina. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, a cafe, a parking. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to t…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$240,040
The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments. In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness ce…
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Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
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Apartment building Albatros Life
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$185,000
Albatros Life offers an elegant lifestyle in Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, featuring residential and commercial units in a serene seaside setting, ready for immediate move-in. Albatros Life combines comfort and privacy with family-friendly surroundings and rich amenities, all in a prime locatio…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$3,27M
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$312,425
We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands. The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, …
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Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$543,181
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near t…
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Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
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Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Beyoglu, Turkey
Price on request
Prime Beyoğlu Location with Iconic Golden Horn Views Golden Palace Halic is located in the heart of Beyoğlu, one of Istanbul’s most vibrant and historically rich districts. The project enjoys panoramic views of the Golden Horn, offering a rare combination of central city living and waterf…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$167,133
The project features: sea and city views gym parking security kids' playground Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the sea and is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, including parks and the marina with restaurants and bars. West Istanbul Marina …
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$198,968
The residence features kids' playgrounds, a football field and a basketball court, a parking and a garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 800 meters Shopping mall - 5 minutes University - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Hospital - 1 km…
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Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$301,537
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas. The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,06M
The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious central area. TEM Highway - 1 minute Maslak - 3 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
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Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
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Apartment building Liv Bahçeşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Liv Bahçeşehir offers a prestigious lifestyle in Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir district, blending modern design with 70% green spaces. The boutique project ensures privacy and comfort. Liv Bahçeşehir provides 75 exclusive units including spacious apartments and villas with premium finishes. Ready…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
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Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$197,000
FOREV TEM ISTANBUL is a modern residential project by Forev Yapı, located in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul. It offers excellent metro access and urban convenience in a fast-growing area. FOREV TEM ISTANBUL features 2 blocks with 147 units and 7 shops on a 4,500 m² plot. Completion is set for De…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New elite residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$1,91M
New residential area in the historical center of Istanbul, on the shore of the Golden Horn Bay! We offer modern furnished apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the old town, 5-star service. The residence includes 4 premium hotels, 270 stores, 2 museums, office b…
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Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$226,698
We offer quality apartments with different layouts. The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe. Completion - June, 2025. Loca…
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Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$297,457
The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking. Completion - April, 2024. Infrastructure The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. School …
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Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Apartment building Pelit Levent
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$224,000
Pelit Levent is a prestigious mixed-use development in Levent–Kağıthane, Istanbul, combining residential, commercial, and lifestyle spaces. Its central location and modern design create a refined urban experience. Pelit Levent offers luxury residences with smart home systems and city view…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$953,719
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 16
Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara. The apartments…
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Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$394,453
The residential complex close to the Istanbul Canal Project and coastline of Istanbul. Surrounded by nature, peaceful environment and open areas. New canal project will change the face of the area and increase rapidly its investment value even more. High-level material quality, modern, funct…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$582,975
The residence features a green area, security, a football field, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a hamam, a basketball court. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 2 km City center - 2 km Shopping mall - 3 k…
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Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$570,042
We offer spacious apartments with landscaped terraces. The residence features terraces and jacuzzis, a panoramic sea view, a supermarket, cafes amd restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
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Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$827,324
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is: art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people 24-hour security with video surveillance concierge services large parking lot play area for children spa area with an indo…
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Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$174,097
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gyms, barbecue areas, picturesque views. The residence features an art gallery, a fitness center, around-the-clock video surveillance, landscaped gardens and gazeboes. Completion - May, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 800 me…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$381,023
The complex infrastructure: Swimming pool Sauna Gym Luxurious lobby Roof garden Security Parking Meeting room Turkish bath Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Bus station - 1 minute Metro station - 15 minutes Cevahir shopping mall - 5 minutes Trump Tower - 7 m…
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Apartment building Venara Güneşli
Apartment building Venara Güneşli
Apartment building Venara Güneşli
Apartment building Venara Güneşli
Apartment building Venara Güneşli
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Apartment building Venara Güneşli
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
Venara Güneşli is a modern residential complex in the heart of Güneşli, Bağcılar, offering elegant design and seamless access to Istanbul via Mimar Sinan Metro Station, just 50 meters away. Venara Güneşli includes 211 apartments and 12 commercial units across two blocks, with premium faci…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$594,903
We offer apartments with large terraces and a view of the Bosphorus. The residence features indoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna,a fitness center and a pilates studio, walking and jogging paths, gardens. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus Bridg…
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Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,50M
The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area. The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise. Each villa will have two or three floors. The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living roo…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$686,439
With its seafront location and luxury design architecture, the residence promises you a dream life. In the project, which comprises 6 blocks within 3 floors each, a total of 36 options including garden duplexes, roof duplexes and apartments, ranging from 2+1 to 6+2, where we bring together c…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$407,883
The project features: landscaped green areas indoor swimming pool outdoor fitness area volleyball and basketball courts kids' playground parking walking and bike trails Location and nearby infrastructure In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airpo…
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Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$467,574
Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design. Completion - end of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Uni…
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Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$218,864
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The pr…
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Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Sisli, Turkey
from
$192,003
A new housing complex, with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with terrace or a garden and ceilings 3.15 meters. Owners or tenants can take all the advantages of the house keeping service. The residential complex offers convenient infrastructure: underground parking 2 meeting rooms office premises f…
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Apartment building Referans Beşiktaş
Apartment building Referans Beşiktaş
Apartment building Referans Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
Referans Beşiktaş Luxury Apartments Near the Bosphorus in Central Istanbul Referans Beşiktaş represents a refined interpretation of luxury urban living within one of Istanbul’s most established and culturally rich districts. The project’s architectural approach emphasizes elegance, privac…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$238,761
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake. Metrobus - 1 km…
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Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$542,882
We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence
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Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$964,993
We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city. The residence features a gym, security, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the A…
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Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
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Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$155,000
Parkway Beylikdüzü offers apartments in Beylikdüzü Istanbul designed for modern family living in the prestigious Adnan Kahveci area. The project consists of two residential blocks with around 90 units and commercial spaces, combining comfort, investment value, and lifestyle. Parkway Beyli…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$360,243
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an activ…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$467,822
We offer luminous apartments with terraces. The residence features large landscaped areas, an outdoor swimming pool, lounge areas, bike paths, kids; playgrounds, an indoor swimming pool and a sauna, a fitness center, a golf course, a tennis court and an equestrian club, a parking, around-the…
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Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$361,127
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 km Tram station - 900 meter…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$434,745
The project features: around-the-clock security underground parking outdoor heated swimming pool Turkish bath sauna gym sunbathing areas pedestrian areas Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Electric he…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$149,226
The complex is the region’s largest and most prestigious urban project — a perfect harmony of green living and modern urban convenience. Spread across 15,000 m² of land, with 70% dedicated to green space, the project features 442 residential units and 40 commercial units within 9 well design…
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,45M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$258,657
The project is located next to one of the largest parks in Istanbul. The project consists of 9 blocks, each building consists of 3 floors. The project has 104 flats of different styles and sizes, with 1-4 bedrooms. The residential complex has various recreational facilities such as swimming …
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Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$529,860
The residence features a covered parking, an aquapark, shops, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the best areas of the Asian part of the city, near beaches, a university, a park, a restaurant
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,25M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,625
The residence features sports grounds and a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates area, a park and large landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, cafes and restaurants, a bike path. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 1 km E-5 highway - 5 …
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Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a sauna, a roof-top barbecue area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - end of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
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Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$282,703
Combining the dynamism and comfort of city life, the residence offers a unique living experience with its exclusive modern architecture and extensive facilities. With high-ceilinged and spacious interiors, a central location, and eco-friendly features, it promises a luxurious lifestyle. In o…
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Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kartal, Turkey
from
$249,188
Encompassing 2,281 apartments, most showcasing panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, complex creates a unique fusion of aesthetics and comfort: Garden Duplexes: Perfect for those who wish to live in harmony with nature. Townhouses: Designed for those who desire spacious, priv…
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Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$336,166
The residence features a landscaped green area and lounge areas, shops and a security system, a garage, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a fitness center. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the…
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Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$510,351
This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. …
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Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$311,981
The residence features a 5-star hotel, indoor and outdoor sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a spa area, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and gardens, an outdoor cinema, karaoke and music rooms, a games room, barbecue areas, conference roo…
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Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Show all Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Commerce Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$703,609
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul     This exclusive investment opportunity offers the acquisition of 45 commercial units within a luxury open-air mall located in Sarıyer, one of Istanbul’s most prestigious districts. Backed by a government-supported develope…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$2,71M
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Som…
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Apartment building Ataköy Project
Apartment building Ataköy Project
Apartment building Ataköy Project
Apartment building Ataköy Project
Apartment building Ataköy Project
Show all Apartment building Ataköy Project
Apartment building Ataköy Project
, Turkey
Price on request
Number of floors 25
Ataköy Marinada Residence is an ultra-luxury waterfront development in Bakirkoy, offering premium istanbul property for sale directly on Atakoy Marina. The project features only 72 exclusive residences designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık with panoramic Marmara Sea views. Ataköy Marinada Resi…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$248,710
The concept consists of 2 tours that have 200 trees at every facade. There are green and colorful balconies at every corner. lounge area square swimming pool fitness room with yoga and pilates areas spa hamam supermarket boutiques cafes view of the forest Location and nearby infrastructur…
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