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New buildings for sale in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

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Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Show all Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$197,000
FOREV TEM ISTANBUL is a modern residential project by Forev Yapı, located in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul. It offers excellent metro access and urban convenience in a fast-growing area. FOREV TEM ISTANBUL features 2 blocks with 147 units and 7 shops on a 4,500 m² plot. Completion is set for De…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Gündem City Project
Apartment building Gündem City Project
Apartment building Gündem City Project
Apartment building Gündem City Project
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$424,000
Gündem City Project offers modern living in Istanbul’s revitalized district, with strong transport links, quality homes, and social areas designed for comfort and urban convenience. Gündem City Project provides varied apartment types, practical layouts, and a secure, family-friendly setti…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$398,051
The residence features a parking, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a garden, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 100 meters E-5 highway - 3.5 km Maslak - 10 minutes New airport - 30 minutes Taksim - 15 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
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IresIres
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$193,993
Features: Lush landscaped gardens Jogging and walking tracks Child-friendly playgrounds and open spaces for family activities Cascading pools and decorative water elements Secure and common areas for a comfortable experience Social spaces for multipurpose and leisure activities Fitness cent…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$235,777
The complex offers luxurious sea view front properties with unparalleled views, promising a lifestyle of elegance and tranquility. Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, the 360 smart apartments offer residents a luxurious and intelligent living experience tailored to en…
Agency
TRANIO
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