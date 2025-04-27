Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance,…
We offer furnished apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a restaurant, a gym, lounge areas, conference and events rooms.
Completion - July, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Internet
Advantages
Expected re…
The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.
Advantages
Installment plan for 11 months with 50%…
The residence features a terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness center, a cinema, a conference room, a kids' playground, security, a green area, a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
City center - 2 km
Shopping m…
We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Location and…
We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.
The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Several bus stops within walking dist…
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas.
The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. …
We offer minimalist-style apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a music studio, party and conference rooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a billiard room, a fitness center, a cinema.
Completion - end of 2022.
Advantages
High rental potential.
Location and nearby infrastruct…
A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery.
The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate vi…
The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious central area.
TEM Highway - 1 minute
Maslak - 3 minutes
Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Why this property؟
Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans.
Adjacent to one of the most famous commercial streets in Istanbul.
A central location near the main transportation hubs in the city.
Suitable for those looking for a quiet residence in the lap of nature.
Surro…
Why this property؟
It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul.
High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions.
Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market…
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gyms, barbecue areas, picturesque views.
The residence features an art gallery, a fitness center, around-the-clock video surveillance, landscaped gardens and gazeboes.
Completion - May, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Shopping mall - 800 me…
We offer modern studios and apartments with 1 bedroom in the city center.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ring road and bridges - 5 minutes
Metro station - 5 minutes
Hospitals - 4 minutes
Supermarket - 1 minute
Shopping mall - 2 km
Airport - 25 minutes
We offer apartments with a view of the forest, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features green areas, around-the-clock security, walking paths, ornamental ponds, kids' playgrounds, a basketball court, an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a steam bath, a sauna and a gym.
Location …
Located in one of Istanbul's most central areas, the Imperium No2 project is the unique project, offering the opportunity to fully experience the advantages of the city center with its prime location on the E5 highway.
Project Features:
Indoor swimming pool
Decorative pools
Walking paths
Gr…
This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore both as an easy transportation network and giving peace to people with its forest view. This project, whose investment value has increased in recent years, is waiting for you.
We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms).
The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock v…
We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies.
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Central heating
Decora…
The project has several apartments and infrastructure for the convenience of residents. The complex is ideal for a family or quiet holiday. The project has a green park, children's playgrounds, walking paths, sports grounds, storage facilities, 24-hour security.
Location and nearby infrastr…
Why this property؟
It is within a vital location next to the real estate development areas and the leading commercial and financial centers in Istanbul.
The most important historical and archaeological landmarks in the city of the two continents are within walking distance from the project,…
Why this property؟
Luxurious residential compound in European Istanbul next to highway links, bridges, metro line, TEM highway, and E-5.
Close to the country center, only a few minutes to Taksim Square and the Bosphorus.
A suitable residential and investment option complies with the conditi…
Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design.
Completion - end of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes
Metro station - 5 minutes
Uni…
New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features:
large business center
around-the-clock security
cafe
indoor swimming pool,
multifunctional center
sauna and spa
concierge
garage
supermarket
basketball court
dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's
Facilitie…
The residence is designed with the concept of a "serviced apartment" that perfectly combines hotel services with residence life and makes your life more comfortable. The first two floors will be allocated for commercial premises.
The project consists of 82 independent apartments with 1-4 bed…
Why this property؟
Hotel apartments in Istanbul for sale in the center of transportation hubs.
The project is located near sports, arts, shopping, and entertainment centers.
Modern architecture, technical infrastructure, and safe earthquake-resistant construction.
5-star hotel apartments in…
The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a sauna, a roof-top barbecue area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - end of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Central heating
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is loca…
New Vadistanbul is now developed by the same construction company just a few step away from the former one!!
The construction company, "Avrupa Konutları" is making new remarkable project next to Maslak and on the TEM Highway. The project is less than 20 min far from Istanbul Airport, 10 …
An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
We offer different apartments with storerooms.
The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work
areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and re…
The highest potential revenue in the area According to Forbes Turkey Research, it’;s a residential project situated on the European side in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’;s fast-growing areas with high investment revenues. Kağıthane includes a Business district with big and famous companies, wh…
The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool.
Completion - January, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport
A project of a family concept with modern architecture, this project offers you the opportunity to plunge into life near nature and the Belgrade forest. The construction company is the largest developer in Turkey. The project is located next to the Vadistanbul shopping center, the most popu…
The project has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, places for work, places for recreation (green areas, sauna, Turkish bath, etc.), 12 commercial premises.
The main feature of the project is the location. You can easily reach any part of Istanbul.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in a …
Why this property؟
Apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul with an amazing view of Belgrade Forest.
The complex's high investment value as it is adjacent to the infrastructure projects.
Close to metro station and city highways giving ease of commute.
Suitable for those looking for apartm…