Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

The complex is located in Beyoglu, Taksim - one of the most central areas of Istanbul.

The project with a 220 m long facade occupies a plot of 156,000 m2. It consists of 659 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, areas from 58 m2 to 262 m2 and 165 shops.

Taksim is the historical center of the city, famous for its museums and art galleries. The apartments are located just a few steps away from such daily amenities as schools, hospitals, cafes and restaurants.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Infrastructure:

Child care services

Valet parking services

Event services

Restaurants and cafes

Indoor swimming pool

Gym

Pilates and yoga center

Sauna and Hamam

Relaxation terraces

Apartment maintenance

Apartment cleaning

24/7 security

Great location:

100 meters from Taksim Square

3 km from Grand Bazaar

700 meters from Pera Museum

1.5 km from Kabataş Sea Bus Pier

6 km from Bosphorus Bridge

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.