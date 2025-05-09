  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.

Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.

Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$420,000
10
ID: 26135
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1221
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beyoglu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

The complex is located in Beyoglu, Taksim - one of the most central areas of Istanbul.

The project with a 220 m long facade occupies a plot of 156,000 m2. It consists of 659 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, areas from 58 m2 to 262 m2 and 165 shops.

Taksim is the historical center of the city, famous for its museums and art galleries. The apartments are located just a few steps away from such daily amenities as schools, hospitals, cafes and restaurants.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.

Infrastructure:

Child care services
Valet parking services
Event services
Restaurants and cafes
Indoor swimming pool
Gym
Pilates and yoga center
Sauna and Hamam
Relaxation terraces
Apartment maintenance
Apartment cleaning
24/7 security

Great location:

100 meters from Taksim Square
3 km from Grand Bazaar
700 meters from Pera Museum
1.5 km from Kabataş Sea Bus Pier
6 km from Bosphorus Bridge

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Beyoglu, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$386,784
Residential complex Ready-made apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$408,000
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$190,601
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$291,921
Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$420,000
Other complexes
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$366,905
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxuri…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Oba, Turkey
from
$138,805
Distance to the sea 470 mDistance to the center 3500 mAntalya Airport 110 kmGazipasa Airport 40 kmDistance to markets 100 mPublic transport 150 m 17 apartments 1 + 12 apartments 1 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 12 apartments 2 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex2 apartm…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$221,473
The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units. The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure 200 meters from Beykent University 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall 200 meters from Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications