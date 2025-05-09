Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.
The complex is located in Beyoglu, Taksim - one of the most central areas of Istanbul.
The project with a 220 m long facade occupies a plot of 156,000 m2. It consists of 659 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, areas from 58 m2 to 262 m2 and 165 shops.
Taksim is the historical center of the city, famous for its museums and art galleries. The apartments are located just a few steps away from such daily amenities as schools, hospitals, cafes and restaurants.
All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards using premium materials.
Infrastructure:
Child care services
Valet parking services
Event services
Restaurants and cafes
Indoor swimming pool
Gym
Pilates and yoga center
Sauna and Hamam
Relaxation terraces
Apartment maintenance
Apartment cleaning
24/7 security
Great location:
100 meters from Taksim Square
3 km from Grand Bazaar
700 meters from Pera Museum
1.5 km from Kabataş Sea Bus Pier
6 km from Bosphorus Bridge
