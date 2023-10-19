  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Ueskuedar

New buildings for sale in Ueskuedar

Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym vidom na Bosfor i prostornymi pomescheniyami
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym vidom na Bosfor i prostornymi pomescheniyami
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 157 to 413 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€626,578
Why this property؟ It is a family project on the outskirts of the Bosphorus, within one of the best Asian areas of Istanbul. It is within a central location in the heart of the old city, surrounded by prestigious compounds and ancient archaeological sites. It has an innovative architectural design that combines the archaeological and contemporary characters, signed by the engineer Emre Arolat. Elegant interior decoration, with various options for interior designs, spaces, and divisions. The project is under construction with comfortable payment plans over 36 months, suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty s vidom na Bosfor v horoshey lokacii Stambula
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty s vidom na Bosfor v horoshey lokacii Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€862,150
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 + 1 Apartments area from 141 to 469 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,12M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and a playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, cafes and restaurants, walking and jogging paths, a sauna, a hamam and massage rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Coast - 10 minutes Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes Eurasia Canal - 5 minutes Hospital - 1 minute Nearest airport - 30 minutes Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes Metro station and bus stop - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 2 minutes
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,51M
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region. Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.  Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.  The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.  The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses. Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v ZhK premium-klassa - Stambul rayon Uskyudar
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v ZhK premium-klassa - Stambul rayon Uskyudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,18M
Completion date: 2017
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. Apartments have layouts: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 237 to 557 m2.The apartments are located in the Asian part of Istanbul. Istanbul, not being the capital of Turkey, is its largest city. At the same time, do not forget that Istanbul — is a financial and trade center. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black Seas. Istanbul, on the one hand, is a historic city, on the other – the rapidly developing region – a city of prospects. Therefore, buying an apartment in Istanbul – is a great solution. In Istanbul, secondary real estate is widely represented both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select the right options based on your wishes and budget. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€405,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1 and 4 + 1, penthouses 6 + 2, 8 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 108.94 to 428.29 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€757,521
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Kindergarten - 100 meters Primary school - 200 meters College - 1.5 km Nearest hospital - 700 meters Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes Metro line - 5 minutes Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes Ferry - 7 minutes Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes Maslak - 25 minutes Galata Tower - 10 minutes
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2023
Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction? Do you want to reach Akasya and Emaar Malls within a few steps? Zorlu Center just 7 minutes? Kadıköy & Uskudar 5 minutes? Do you want to be next to Grove Park and wake up with sounds of bird? Do you need an excellent investment opportunities to have best resell advantages? Do you wait still the right investment chance? Now it raises in Acibadem. Totally family concept project surrounded with trees, 75% green landscape, Bosphorus and oldtown view apartments & more. Now on sale with attractive payment options.
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,24M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Electric water heater Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 33 km 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 2.3 km Eurasia Tunnel - 4.1 km
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v krasivom rayone aziatskoy chasti Stambula - Uskyudar
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v krasivom rayone aziatskoy chasti Stambula - Uskyudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€265,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 210 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€677,051
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s otlichnoy lokaciey na aziatskoy storone Bosfora
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s otlichnoy lokaciey na aziatskoy storone Bosfora
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€546,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 384 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
