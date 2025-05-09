  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Pendik
  4. Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Pendik, Turkey
from
$165,522
18/05/2025
$165,522
17/05/2025
$164,912
16/05/2025
$165,022
14/05/2025
$166,350
13/05/2025
$164,576
11/05/2025
$164,221
10/05/2025
$164,770
09/05/2025
$163,432
08/05/2025
$162,837
07/05/2025
$163,400
14/04/2025
$162,667
13/04/2025
$162,762
12/04/2025
$163,369
11/04/2025
$167,062
10/04/2025
$167,743
09/04/2025
$168,583
08/04/2025
$168,479
06/04/2025
$168,579
05/04/2025
$167,043
04/04/2025
$169,274
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22358
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397512
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Pendik

About the complex

Siltas Panorama is designed to give you the life you always wanted but had to push it to the backgrounds, the life you yearn.

It opens a door to your dream, an island viewed, winter garden with it’s modern and green, hard-labored for a detailed ideal living space, very large 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 and 5+1 balcony, terrace and garden pool apartments in

amazing 23,000 m2.

Panorama invites you to a unique life with the green areas with concept landscapes, where you can have a great time with your family, to pool activities, social opportunities that fulfill all you expect, cinema, music, game rooms and more.

Features

  • swimming pool
  • kids' playground
  • gardens
  • decorative pools and waterfalls
  • volleyball, basketball, tennis courts
  • fitness center
  • saunas
  • panoramic sea views
  • wide balconies
  • cinema
  • PlayStation room
  • cafe and library
  • meeting room
  • kids' play room
  • indoor swimming pools
  • arbors and lounge areas
  • around-the-clock security
  • indoor parking
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ascending in one of the rising stars of Istanbul’s Anatolian side, Pendik, Siltas Panorama makes you a neighbor to the sea and the green and it’s only 3 minutes from subway and 5 minutes from the Pendik shore. It also adds ease to your routine with it’s advantage of 8 minute trip to Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

  • Airport - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 6 minutes
  • Forest - 8 minutes
  • Marina - 9 minutes

Location on the map

Pendik, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$125,395
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$63,477
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$179,379
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$345,077
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$165,522
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,50M
True luxury is experiencing the beauty of the Bosphorus everyday. The prime location, architectural excellence and high-quality materials in every detail will not only embody elegance and value today, but also carry them into the future. Discover these 38 exclusive apartments in the heart of…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$654,924
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Topka…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartments Project
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$222,895
Why this property؟ It is located in Eyup Sultan, one of the most significant historical and touristic areas in the European side of Istanbul. It is a promising real estate development area near the city center. A destination for those looking for excellence, in a residential compound that …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications