Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Siltas Panorama is designed to give you the life you always wanted but had to push it to the backgrounds, the life you yearn.

It opens a door to your dream, an island viewed, winter garden with it’s modern and green, hard-labored for a detailed ideal living space, very large 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 and 5+1 balcony, terrace and garden pool apartments in

amazing 23,000 m2.

Panorama invites you to a unique life with the green areas with concept landscapes, where you can have a great time with your family, to pool activities, social opportunities that fulfill all you expect, cinema, music, game rooms and more.

Features

swimming pool

kids' playground

gardens

decorative pools and waterfalls

volleyball, basketball, tennis courts

fitness center

saunas

panoramic sea views

wide balconies

cinema

PlayStation room

cafe and library

meeting room

kids' play room

indoor swimming pools

arbors and lounge areas

around-the-clock security

indoor parking

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ascending in one of the rising stars of Istanbul’s Anatolian side, Pendik, Siltas Panorama makes you a neighbor to the sea and the green and it’s only 3 minutes from subway and 5 minutes from the Pendik shore. It also adds ease to your routine with it’s advantage of 8 minute trip to Sabiha Gokcen Airport.