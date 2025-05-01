  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe

New buildings for sale in Maltepe

apartments
11
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$300,394
We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast. The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$329,836
The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$469,883
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal inv…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$243,879
We offer apartments with a picturesque view at sea and the Princes' Islands and parking spaces. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna, yoga and meditation areas, gardens, a kids' playground, a gym. Completion - December, 2025. Features of the flats S…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and a tennis court close to a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and a tennis court close to a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$378,812
The project consists of two high-rise residential buildings and includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Features Indoor and outdoor swimming pools Fitness center Garden Sauna Kids' playground Tennis court Sports ground 10% discount in case of one-time payment. Location and nearby infrastru…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$504,385
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market. The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$154,923
The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a spa center, a garden, a kids' playground, a bike path. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 900 meters (7 minutes walk) Bus stop - 500 meters (2 minutes walk) Coastal road - 2 km (5 minutes d…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$285,858
The unique living option in the centre of the city life for those who pursue their dreams. The unique view of the Princes’ Islands, which is the subject of poems on the Anatolian Side, becomes an important part of your life in the complex. Simply opening the curtains is enough to immerse you…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,855
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker…
Agency
TRANIO
Residence Sea Wiev Luxury Rezidans,Maltepe
Residence Sea Wiev Luxury Rezidans,Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$208,695
Number of floors 19
Area 98–257 m²
2 real estate objects 2
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a luxurious life. This project, which is located in a central location, has various opportunities in terms of transportation. An ideal opportunity for both life and investment
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$296,853
The residence features and outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a security system, a roof-top bar, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to hospitals, schools, bus stops and metro stations
Agency
TRANIO
