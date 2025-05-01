Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast.
The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds.
Completion - December, 202…
The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system.
Completion - September, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a…
Why this property؟
Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands.
Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines.
It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services.
It is an ideal inv…
We offer apartments with a picturesque view at sea and the Princes' Islands and parking spaces.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna, yoga and meditation areas, gardens, a kids' playground, a gym.
Completion - December, 2025.
Features of the flats
S…
The project consists of two high-rise residential buildings and includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.
Features
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
Fitness center
Garden
Sauna
Kids' playground
Tennis court
Sports ground
10% discount in case of one-time payment.
Location and nearby infrastru…
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market.
The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a spa center, a garden, a kids' playground, a bike path.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 900 meters (7 minutes walk)
Bus stop - 500 meters (2 minutes walk)
Coastal road - 2 km (5 minutes d…
The unique living option in the centre of the city life for those who pursue their dreams. The unique view of the Princes’ Islands, which is the subject of poems on the Anatolian Side, becomes an important part of your life in the complex. Simply opening the curtains is enough to immerse you…
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area.
Completion - May, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker…
This project, which stands out with its unique view and modern architecture, offers you a luxurious life.
This project, which is located in a central location, has various opportunities in terms of transportation.
An ideal opportunity for both life and investment
The residence features and outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a security system, a roof-top bar, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to hospitals, schools, bus stops and metro stations