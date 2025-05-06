Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer modern furnished apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the old town, 5-star service.
The residence includes 4 premium hotels, 270 stores, 2 museums, office buildings, 2 marinas for 140 yachts, 2-kilometer-long coastline, landscaped gardens and pedestria…
The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city.
Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery.
The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, …
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control)
Toshiba air conditioning system
Rehau heating system
Grohe batteries
Geberit sanitary ware
White appliances (electric hob, oven…
We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, and panoramic views.
The residence features a kids' club, a gym, basketball courts, mosques, around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, lounge areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High ceilings (3 meters)
Intercom
Locat…
Why this property؟
A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near Taksim Square.
It is surrounded by many shops, restaurants, parks, and archaeological and tourist areas.
High luxury services in the heart of the historic city, a great bargain for finished housing a…
Why this property؟
A residential project characterized by unique archaeological architectural models dating back to the Ottoman era.
Shopping walkway, of a 550 meter long, includes a variety of brands.
Strategic location in Beyoğlu district in the center of Istanbul near Taksim Square.
7…
We offer furnished apartments.
The residence features a parking and concierge service.
Completion - September, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Smart TV
Equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
E-5 highway - 1 km
Metro station - 2.3 km
Airport - 35 km
Why this property؟
The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of European Istanbul.
The compound includes commercial offices and apartments of different areas and styles, with gardens and balconies.
It is close to the most important facilities and institutions, espec…
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, …
The project is a residential complex with elegant architecture in traditional style and modern interior.
The project has 20 different 1-2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 64 m2 to 224 m2.
Each apartment has a living room and open plan kitchen with dining area, 1-2 bedrooms, and 1-2 ba…
The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet.
Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional styl…
The residence features gyms and outdoor sports grounds, a garage, around-the-clock security and concierge service.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is…
The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block.
The courtyards …