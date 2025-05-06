  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beyoglu

New buildings for sale in Beyoglu

Residential complex New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$1,50M
We offer modern furnished apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the old town, 5-star service. The residence includes 4 premium hotels, 270 stores, 2 museums, office buildings, 2 marinas for 140 yachts, 2-kilometer-long coastline, landscaped gardens and pedestria…
TRANIO
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$743,579
The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city. Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery. The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, …
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$329,218
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control) Toshiba air conditioning system Rehau heating system Grohe batteries Geberit sanitary ware White appliances (electric hob, oven…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with lounge areas and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$175,191
We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, and panoramic views. The residence features a kids' club, a gym, basketball courts, mosques, around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, lounge areas. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings (3 meters) Intercom Locat…
TRANIO
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$458,631
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near Taksim Square. It is surrounded by many shops, restaurants, parks, and archaeological and tourist areas. High luxury services in the heart of the historic city, a great bargain for finished housing a…
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Beyoglu Istanbul Residence
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$734,969
Why this property؟ A residential project characterized by unique archaeological architectural models dating back to the Ottoman era. Shopping walkway, of a 550 meter long, includes a variety of brands. Strategic location in Beyoğlu district in the center of Istanbul near Taksim Square. 7…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$252,954
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a parking and concierge service. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Smart TV Equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 1 km Metro station - 2.3 km Airport - 35 km
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Taksim Residence Compound
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$221,611
Why this property؟ The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of European Istanbul. The compound includes commercial offices and apartments of different areas and styles, with gardens and balconies. It is close to the most important facilities and institutions, espec…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$718,222
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, …
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$700,440
The project is a residential complex with elegant architecture in traditional style and modern interior. The project has 20 different 1-2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 64 m2 to 224 m2. Each apartment has a living room and open plan kitchen with dining area, 1-2 bedrooms, and 1-2 ba…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$586,709
The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet. Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional styl…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$249,875
The residence features gyms and outdoor sports grounds, a garage, around-the-clock security and concierge service. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Air conditioning Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$508,709
The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block. The courtyards …
TRANIO
