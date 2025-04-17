Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that resi…
Why this property؟
The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region, the center of European Istanbul.
Specially designed for quiet family life, luxury residential compound, without commercial offices.
The title deed is ready and the project complies to the requirement…
The residence features around-the-clock security, a spa area, an indoor swimming pool, massage rooms, a fitness room, kids' playgrounds and play rooms, yoga and pilates studios, cafes.
Completion - 30/12/2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, close…