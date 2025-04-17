  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey

Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$436,783
14/04/2025
$434,085
13/04/2025
$434,340
12/04/2025
$435,957
11/04/2025
$445,812
10/04/2025
$447,628
09/04/2025
$449,875
08/04/2025
$449,596
06/04/2025
$449,862
05/04/2025
$445,763
04/04/2025
$451,717
03/04/2025
$456,726
02/04/2025
$455,767
01/04/2025
$454,736
30/03/2025
$453,344
29/03/2025
$456,729
28/03/2025
$458,395
27/03/2025
$456,788
26/03/2025
$456,503
25/03/2025
$454,942
24/03/2025
$453,386
ID: 23656
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418253
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan
  • Metro
    Bostancı (~ 200 m)

About the complex

The project features:

  • around-the-clock security
  • underground parking
  • outdoor heated swimming pool
  • Turkish bath
  • sauna
  • gym
  • sunbathing areas
  • pedestrian areas
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High ceilings
  • Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Air conditioning
  • Electric heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro tation - 10 minutes walk
  • Airport - 13 minutes drive
  • Levent - 15 minutes drive
  • E-80 highway - 10 minutes drive

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey

