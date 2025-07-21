  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.

Kartal, Turkey
$400,000
9
ID: 27545
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1087
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: Kartal district, Esentepe microdistrict. A project suitable for investment and obtaining Turkish citizenship.

The complex consists of 12 blocks with 14 floors in each block, a total of 865 apartments, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of ​​​​the apartments starts from 78 m2 to 213 m2.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards.

The price includes - household appliances, air conditioners, smart home system.

Completion date:

  • 1st stage: ready to move
  • 2nd stage: ready to move
  • 3rd stage: December 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Fitness center
  • Football field
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Pedestrian paths
  • Garage parking
  • Security and CCTV cameras working 7/24

Excellent location:

  • Soganli metro station - 1 minute walk
  • E5 highway - 1 min walk
  • Ido - Ferry which takes you to all Marinas and ports of Istanbul - 8 minutes walk
  • Marina - 8 minutes
  • Private hospital - 5 minutes
  • State University - 7 min

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

