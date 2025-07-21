Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Avrupa Esentepe Kartal complex.

The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: Kartal district, Esentepe microdistrict. A project suitable for investment and obtaining Turkish citizenship.

The complex consists of 12 blocks with 14 floors in each block, a total of 865 apartments, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of ​​​​the apartments starts from 78 m2 to 213 m2.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards.

The price includes - household appliances, air conditioners, smart home system.

Completion date:

1st stage: ready to move

2nd stage: ready to move

3rd stage: December 2025

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool

Children's playgrounds

Sauna and Turkish bath

Fitness center

Football field

Basketball court

Tennis court

Pedestrian paths

Garage parking

Security and CCTV cameras working 7/24

Excellent location:

Soganli metro station - 1 minute walk

E5 highway - 1 min walk

Ido - Ferry which takes you to all Marinas and ports of Istanbul - 8 minutes walk

Marina - 8 minutes

Private hospital - 5 minutes

State University - 7 min

