  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sancaktepe

New buildings for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

;
apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$418,827
The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms and 3 floors with commercial space. Also, the complex has convenient infrastructure: a fitness centre, sauna, indoor swimming pool, children's playground, multi-purpose sports field, guest hotel rooms and charging facilities for electric cars. Locatio…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$300,111
We offer apartments with large balconies and winter gardens. The residence features a garden, a gym, an indoor swimming pool. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 25 km City center - 15 km University - 3 km Shopping mall - 2 km Sea - 10 km School - 2 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go