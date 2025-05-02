Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Your Ideal Investment!*
*Key Features:*
- *Location:* First line on BasinExpress, ensuring prime visibility and accessibility.
- *Ready Title Deed:* Secure your investment with immediate ownership.
- *Diverse Apartment Options:* Choose from 1+0.5, 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts across two b…
The concept project of loft apartments is located in Basın Express, one of the most valuable areas for investment in Istanbul. The project consists of 2 blocks on a land plot of 24,000 m2. The project offers home offices in the style of loft 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area.
Location and nearby infrastruct…
The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all…
Located in Bahçelievler, you can find this family concept project wich easy access to main transportations.
Developed by a renowned developer in the Turkish construction sector, the project carries “the idea of sustainability” as other projects of the developer. The project offers a serene …
We offer spacious apartments with balconies.
The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema.
Completion - June, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitche…