New buildings for sale in Bahcelievler

Apartment building
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$255,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
Your Ideal Investment!* *Key Features:* - *Location:* First line on BasinExpress, ensuring prime visibility and accessibility. - *Ready Title Deed:* Secure your investment with immediate ownership. - *Diverse Apartment Options:* Choose from 1+0.5, 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts across two b…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$277,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
The concept project of loft apartments is located in Basın Express, one of the most valuable areas for investment in Istanbul. The project consists of 2 blocks on a land plot of 24,000 m2. The project offers home offices in the style of loft 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
Agency
FIBO Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$434,784
We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area. Location and nearby infrastruct…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$635,684
The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence Bahçelievler Apartments, Easy Access To Public
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$655,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
Located in Bahçelievler, you can find this family concept project wich easy access to main transportations. Developed by a renowned developer in the Turkish construction sector, the project carries “the idea of sustainability” as other projects of the developer. The project offers a serene …
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$725,415
We offer spacious apartments with balconies. The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitche…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
