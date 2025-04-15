  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Arnavutkoy

Villa VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
from
$497,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 360 m²
1 real estate object 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6 - 26 MONTHS The project with a modern lifestyle and Italian architecture is located in Bahçeşehir and consists of 4+1 villas with gardens. The project, consisting of 232 villas on an area of ​​44…
Agency
Mehal Group
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Arnavutkoy, Turkey
from
$1,18M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 560 m²
1 real estate object 1
Private site 8 Private Villas - Family Concept - brilliant investment opportunity - Stylishly Designed Inner Garden - Private Swimming Pool for Each Villa - Flexible Terrace Floor for Use - 24/7 Security - Terkos lake – Kanal Istanbul 4 Minutes - Black Sea – Yeniköy Beach 7 M…
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
