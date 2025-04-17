Residential complex New beachfront residence with a yacht marina, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey

Integrated with a mega yacht marina, the residence uses modern design elements, wide open spaces, squares and landscaping to bring about a marine lifestyle.

This multi-layered and multi-programmed urban design on the shores of the Marmara Sea will benefit not only Ataköy and its surroundings but the entire city of Istanbul with natural recreational opportunities, rich transportation connections and green areas.

The residence offers diverse residential options from 1 bedroom + 1 living room to 5 bedrooms + 1 living room units as flats and duplex or triplex apartments.

fitness center

sauna

cafe

parking

indoor swimming pool

around-the-clock security system

"Smart Home" system

Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes

Eurasia Tunnel - 10 minutes

Taksim - 25 minutes

