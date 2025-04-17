Residential complex New beachfront residence with a yacht marina, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
7
ID: 23659
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418252
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bakırköy

About the complex

Integrated with a mega yacht marina, the residence uses modern design elements, wide open spaces, squares and landscaping to bring about a marine lifestyle.

This multi-layered and multi-programmed urban design on the shores of the Marmara Sea will benefit not only Ataköy and its surroundings but the entire city of Istanbul with natural recreational opportunities, rich transportation connections and green areas.

The residence offers diverse residential options from 1 bedroom + 1 living room to 5 bedrooms + 1 living room units as flats and duplex or triplex apartments.

  • fitness center
  • sauna
  • cafe
  • parking
  • indoor swimming pool
  • around-the-clock security system
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 10 minutes
  • Taksim - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Bakırköy, Turkey

