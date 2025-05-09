  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.

Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,000
12
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26133
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1177
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

The complex is located in the ELITE Gokturk microdistrict, which belongs to the Eyup district.

This project is one of the most outstanding examples of creativity and architectural approach. You will become not only the owner of the residence, but also the owner of unforgettable memories and wonderful moments spent in this beautiful complex with your loved ones.

The project has a total area of ​​20,000 m2, consists of 9 blocks, a total of 182 exclusive apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4.5 + 1, with an area from 98 m2 to 390 m2.

The complex has everything you need for rest and life.

The complex is located in the middle of nature, there are several colleges and schools, hospitals nearby, the large shopping center Vadi Istanbul is 15 minutes away, Belgorodsky forest and Lake Gokturk are 10 minutes away, metro - 5 minutes, bus - 5 minutes, TEM highway - 10 minutes, airport - 20 minutes.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool
Sauna and steam room
Gym
Pilates and yoga room
Outdoor and indoor playgrounds
Landscaped areas
Decorative pools
Pet parks
Walking paths
Camellias
24/7 security
And much more

Great location:

Istanbul Airport 16.7 km
TEM Highway 16.8 km
FSM Bridge 27.8 km
Metro 1.4 km
Eyupoglu College 1 km
Hisar Educational Foundation Schools 3 km
Wadi Istanbul 12.9 km
Istinye Park 18.2 km
Florence Nightingale Gokturk 3.4 km
Acibadem Gokturk Medical Center 4.1 km

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey

Ask all your questions




