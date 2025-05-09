Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.

Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

The complex is located in the ELITE Gokturk microdistrict, which belongs to the Eyup district.

This project is one of the most outstanding examples of creativity and architectural approach. You will become not only the owner of the residence, but also the owner of unforgettable memories and wonderful moments spent in this beautiful complex with your loved ones.

The project has a total area of ​​20,000 m2, consists of 9 blocks, a total of 182 exclusive apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4.5 + 1, with an area from 98 m2 to 390 m2.

The complex has everything you need for rest and life.

The complex is located in the middle of nature, there are several colleges and schools, hospitals nearby, the large shopping center Vadi Istanbul is 15 minutes away, Belgorodsky forest and Lake Gokturk are 10 minutes away, metro - 5 minutes, bus - 5 minutes, TEM highway - 10 minutes, airport - 20 minutes.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool

Sauna and steam room

Gym

Pilates and yoga room

Outdoor and indoor playgrounds

Landscaped areas

Decorative pools

Pet parks

Walking paths

Camellias

24/7 security

And much more

Great location:

Istanbul Airport 16.7 km

TEM Highway 16.8 km

FSM Bridge 27.8 km

Metro 1.4 km

Eyupoglu College 1 km

Hisar Educational Foundation Schools 3 km

Wadi Istanbul 12.9 km

Istinye Park 18.2 km

Florence Nightingale Gokturk 3.4 km

Acibadem Gokturk Medical Center 4.1 km

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.