Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy with little dreams. Consisting of a total of 178 flats, Residence

Inn by Deluxia opens the doors of a happy life for people of all ages with flat options ranging from 35 m2 to 171 m2 and varying from 1+0 to 3+1.

Facilities:

Open swimming pool with a scenic view

Sauna

Turkish Bath

Fitness center

5 minutes to TEM (E80) Highway

5 minutes to Gölet Park (High-class area with an artificial lake and cafes)

5 minutes to Water Park (Aqua Club)

10 minutes to Akbati Mall

New airport - 30 minutes

Hospital - 1 minutes

International school - 1 minute

Location and nearby infrastructure