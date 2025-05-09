Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey

Avcilar, Turkey
$313,038
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26291
In CRM: 2457998
Last update: 05/06/2025

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Avcilar

The project features:

  • green areas
  • walking paths
  • bicycle tracks
  • gazebos
  • ornamental pools
  • fitness center
  • Turkish Bath
  • billiards
  • table tennis
  • gym
  • indoor swimming pool
  • 3 children's playgrounds
  • tennis court
  • 2 football fields
  • volleyball and basketball courts
  • parking
  • security
The property is located 3 minutes from TEM Motorway, next to a train line and a metro line, providing easy access to every point of the city with its direct connection to Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and Istanbul Airport.

Avcilar, Turkey

