New buildings for sale in Zeytinburnu

apartments
17
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$795,604
We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds. Completion…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a spa area near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$844,968
We offer spacious apartments. The residence features green areas, an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and football fields, walking areas, a fitness center, a spa area and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a cafe. Completion - May, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,09M
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$474,764
We offer modern and functional home offices. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 3 minutes Tram stop - 5 minutes Metro stat…
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$491,000
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 98–130 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Our project, located in the central region of Istanbul, provides you with ease of transportation. Our project is protected by a 24/7 security system. Our project, which is made with the concept of both flats and stores, provides you with various activities in the living space…
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$405,798
Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter. More than …
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$439,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$383,809
This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. …
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$389,806
The residence features a swimming pool, green areas, a gym, a basketball court and a football field, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a covered parking. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infra…
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$329,836
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 20…
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$437,865
The residence features a large landscaped green area, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 750 meters Metrobus station - 850 meters Metro station - 1.1 km Universit…
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$531,007
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$473,310
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$652,533
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Topka…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$239,881
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality. Features outdoor swimming pool sky lounge co-working areas fitness center sauna garden play room outdoor cinema concierge service mini golf Completion…
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$809,597
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a kids' club, a cafe. Location and nea…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$323,029
The modern 13-storey building consists of 73 apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Features: balconies luxury finishing views of the sea and the city reception gym walking paths around-the-clock security infinity pool spa center indoor parking Completion - January, 2026. Facilities and equipment …
