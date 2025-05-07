Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.
Completion…
We offer spacious apartments.
The residence features green areas, an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and football fields, walking areas, a fitness center, a spa area and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a cafe.
Completion - May, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The proper…
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.
The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
We offer modern and functional home offices.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metrobus station - 3 minutes
Tram stop - 5 minutes
Metro stat…
Our project, located in the central region of Istanbul, provides you with ease of transportation.
Our project is protected by a 24/7 security system.
Our project, which is made with the concept of both flats and stores, provides you with various activities in the living space…
Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter.
More than …
This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. …
The residence features a swimming pool, green areas, a gym, a basketball court and a football field, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a covered parking.
Completion - December, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infra…
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system.
Completion - December, 20…
The residence features a large landscaped green area, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground.
Completion - March, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Hospital - 750 meters
Metrobus station - 850 meters
Metro station - 1.1 km
Universit…
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Topka…
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality.
Features
outdoor swimming pool
sky lounge
co-working areas
fitness center
sauna
garden
play room
outdoor cinema
concierge service
mini golf
Completion…
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a kids' club, a cafe.
Location and nea…
The modern 13-storey building consists of 73 apartments with 2-3 bedrooms.
Features:
balconies
luxury finishing
views of the sea and the city
reception
gym
walking paths
around-the-clock security
infinity pool
spa center
indoor parking
Completion - January, 2026.
Facilities and equipment …