Kadikoey, Turkey

from €2,98M

The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area. The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away. A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals. The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it. For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery. Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site. The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.