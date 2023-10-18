  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€331,986
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sunny terraces, a fitness center, a spa, a steam bath, a kids' club and a playground, shops, walking paths, a parking, concierge service. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditioning Central heating Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (stove, oven,dishwasher, extractor hood) Laminated flooring Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, close to the bridges, the airport, public transport stops.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€297,700
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car. Bus stop - 50 m Metro station - 1.5 km Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km Highway D100 – 1.5 km Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk) Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€241,185
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul. A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy. Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area. The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters.  Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials. The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds. The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing.  This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€519,382
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€292,985
Agency: TRANIO
We offer one- and two-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence consists of four 22-storey buildings and features a five-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure, five minutes away from the underground station, ten minutes from the metrobus station, a hospital and a shopping mall.
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€2,98M
Agency: FOA INVEST
The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area. The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away.  A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals. The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it.  For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery.  Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site. The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€775,660
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - February, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, within a 10-minute walk from the sea. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul. This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle.  The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs.  The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach.  External infrastructure:  Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc.  The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces.  Internal infrastructure:  kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor
Residence Luxury Residance,Kadıköy
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€279,775
Area 68–256 m²
3 properties 3
Istanbul, this project is considered a development area with its new residences and infrastructure, which means that it directly affects the annual value increase rate of all real estates in the region. This project has the most attractive location with all the services its residents need.   - The project includes a large 5-storey shopping mall and 100 stores. - Sea view from the 6th floor.   - It is less than 2 minutes' walk from the Metrobus and E5 highway.
