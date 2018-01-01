Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction!
The Queen Collection is a new complex from the developer KA Collection. The complex has a unique 8-story architecture. The project includes a wide selection of apartment layouts, some of which have private terraces. The territory has a fairly developed infrastructure.
The Queen Collection has its own sandy beach in the Lara area and a free shuttle to the beach, Antalya International Airport and Antalya Shopping Center, Deepo Autlet Center, Agora and Ikea Shopping Center!
On the territory of the complex:
- Lobby - Reception
- Covered Parking
- Open parking
- Universal charger for electric vehicles
- Outdoor pool ( for adults and children )
- Indoor pool
- Spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, steam room, salt room, massage
rooms and VIP spa room )
- Conference room and library
- Solar panels ( 50% of the energy used in social spheres will be
produced by solar panels ).
- Playgrounds ( bowling, billiards, darts, table football, Playstation,
cinema )
- Pool bar
- barbecue area
- Mini club
- Playground
- Waterpark
- Pedestrian track
- Free entrance to the beach ( VIP card )
- Free transfer ( to the beach, airport and shopping centers )
- TV and satellite system
- 7/24 Security and video surveillance systems
The complex will also have a concierge service ( dry cleaning, apartment cleaning, honey. staff, hotel service, car rental, etc. ).
In every apartment:
- Heated floors
- Electric combination boiler ( Waillant trademark and analogues )
- Built-in kitchen ( Franke trademark and analogues )
- Air conditioning ( brand Mitsubishi and analogues )
- Smart home system
- Aluminum doors and windows
- Cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom and dressing room ( painted with varnish )
- American door ( varnish painting )
- Floors 60x120 Ceramics or equivalent
- Shower cabin
- Steel door
The building meets the standards of the earthquake!
