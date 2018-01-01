  1. Realting.com
Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul

Ueskuedar, Turkey
€652,057
About the complex

Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
Ueskuedar, Turkey

Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse - rayon Oba
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€211,500
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€108,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Новый жилой комплекс на этапе строительства в 850 м до Средиземного моря. Концепция дома построена на единении с природой и жизнью в уютном районе города. Демирташ предоставляет своим жителям чистейшие пляжи, хорошо развитую городскую инфраструктуру, близость к природе и историческим местам. Каждый сможет найти по душе то, что ему близко! В 250 м от дома находится супермаркет и остановка общественного транспорта, 400 м от дом проходит еженедельный рынок в Демирташе. Так же здесь расположены школа, поликлиника, парк разбитый вдоль горной реки со спортивными и детскими площадками. На автобусе, проходящем мимо дома легко можно доехать до центра Алании, Махмутлара, Газипаши или других районов. До аэропорта всего 20 минут на такси. Хорошо продуманная социальная инфраструктура комплекса позволит вам вести активный образ жизни, даже не покидая территорию своего дома! Кодовой доступ в дом, система камер видеонаблюдений позволят не переживать за безопасность ваших родных и имущества, а дети могут спокойно играть на площадке во дворе.  
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex The Queen Collection
Residential complex The Queen Collection
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€197,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction! The Queen Collection is a new complex from the developer KA Collection. The complex has a unique 8-story architecture. The project includes a wide selection of apartment layouts, some of which have private terraces. The territory has a fairly developed infrastructure. The Queen Collection has its own sandy beach in the Lara area and a free shuttle to the beach, Antalya International Airport and Antalya Shopping Center, Deepo Autlet Center, Agora and Ikea Shopping Center! On the territory of the complex: - Lobby - Reception - Covered Parking - Open parking - Universal charger for electric vehicles - Outdoor pool ( for adults and children ) - Indoor pool - Spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, steam room, salt room, massage rooms and VIP spa room ) - Conference room and library - Solar panels ( 50% of the energy used in social spheres will be produced by solar panels ). - Playgrounds ( bowling, billiards, darts, table football, Playstation, cinema ) - Pool bar - barbecue area - Mini club - Playground - Waterpark - Pedestrian track - Free entrance to the beach ( VIP card ) - Free transfer ( to the beach, airport and shopping centers ) - TV and satellite system - 7/24 Security and video surveillance systems The complex will also have a concierge service ( dry cleaning, apartment cleaning, honey. staff, hotel service, car rental, etc. ). In every apartment: - Heated floors - Electric combination boiler ( Waillant trademark and analogues ) - Built-in kitchen ( Franke trademark and analogues ) - Air conditioning ( brand Mitsubishi and analogues ) - Smart home system - Aluminum doors and windows - Cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom and dressing room ( painted with varnish ) - American door ( varnish painting ) - Floors 60x120 Ceramics or equivalent - Shower cabin - Steel door The building meets the standards of the earthquake! Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
