  Residential complex Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
20
Params
Description
Media
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The complex consists of 16 luxury villas with a view of the sea and a parking for 4 cars.

The project features:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • gym
  • jacuzzi
  • landscaped green area
  • barbecue area
  • around-the-clock security
Features of the flats
  • Silent elevator
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 1 minutes walk away from the beach, schools and colleges.

  • City center - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

