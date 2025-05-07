Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer spacious modern villas with a picturesque view of the surroundings, parking spaces, heated swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating (remote control)
High-quality parquet
Automatic shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
University - 5.8 km
Ne…
We offer villas with swimming pools, barbecue areas, parking spaces.
Completion - July, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located at 800 meters from the beach, in the cent…
We offer unique villas with swimming pools and gardens.
The residence features a business center, a gym, tennis and basketball courts, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath.
Completion - December, 2024.
Features of the flats
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Underfloor heating
S…
We offer villas with gardens, terraces and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the forest.
Some villas have private swimming pools.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Underfloor heating
Franke kitchen
Air conditionin…
We offer apartments with private gardens and parking spaces.
The residence features a swimming pool, a cafe, a kids' playground.
Completion - May, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Built-in appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located n…
We offer luxury villas with large terraces and a panoramic sea view, a garden and a parking.
The residence features a swimming pool, a private beach and a marina.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within a 45-minute drive from the center of Istanbul