Yaylali, Turkey

We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain. This spacious one bedroom apartment in Kestel area of 83 sqm. and has one bedroom, one living room with open plan modern kitchen, one bathroom with modern fitted furniture and shower and a large terrace. The kitchen is designed modern and built-in appliances. This seaside apartment complex is located in Kestel district is only 20 meters from the sandy beach.You can swim in this beautiful Mediterranean just after you one minute from your apartment. There are some shops, cafes and supermarket are walking distance to this seaside apartment for sale in Alanya, Kestel. In the evening you can walk with your friend in parks or meet friends to for a cup of coffee in cozy cafes. The seaside complex has many features like a swimming pool, sauna, double glazing windows, internet, barbeque, and pergola. Key Features of Seaside Apartment for sale in Alanya, KestelJust 20 meters from the beachHigh-quality materials usedsaunaSwimming poolInternetBBQPergolaCeramic flooringGranite countertopHigh Gloss kitchen