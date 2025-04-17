  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$921,542
14/04/2025
$917,506
13/04/2025
$918,045
12/04/2025
$921,463
11/04/2025
$942,292
10/04/2025
$946,132
09/04/2025
$950,879
08/04/2025
$950,289
06/04/2025
$950,852
05/04/2025
$942,189
04/04/2025
$954,774
03/04/2025
$965,361
02/04/2025
$963,334
01/04/2025
$961,154
30/03/2025
$958,211
29/03/2025
$965,366
28/03/2025
$968,888
27/03/2025
$965,493
26/03/2025
$964,890
25/03/2025
$961,587
24/03/2025
$958,300
;
20
ID: 19814
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373479
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

About the complex

We offer modern apartments with balconies.

Some flats have private swimming pools.

The residence features a parking, a gym, around-the-clock security.

Completion - March, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Taksim - 10 minutes
  • University - 2 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey
from
$427,022
Residential quarter Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$146,279
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$261,120
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$48,815
Residential quarter Excellent apartment on new construction in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$154,821
Other complexes
Apartment building Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle
Apartment building Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The project consists of 17 buildings, housing 754 residential units and 50 commercial units. Apartment Types: The apartments offer a variety of options that meet the needs of different families, from 2+1 to 4+1. Space: The residential and commercial units are spread over a vast area of 49,…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,22M
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$249,752
The residence features an indoor parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), kids' playgrounds, a private beach, around-the-clock video surveillance, concierge service. Construction start - 30.09.2023. Completion - 30.1…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
