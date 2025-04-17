Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The project consists of 17 buildings, housing 754 residential units and 50 commercial units.
Apartment Types: The apartments offer a variety of options that meet the needs of different families, from 2+1 to 4+1.
Space: The residential and commercial units are spread over a vast area of 49,…
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces.
Completion - June, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
The residence features an indoor parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), kids' playgrounds, a private beach, around-the-clock video surveillance, concierge service.
Construction start - 30.09.2023.
Completion - 30.1…