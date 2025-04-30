  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece

New buildings for sale in Kucukcekmece

apartments
26
Residence Modern Residance Küçükçekmece
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$495,000
The year of construction 2023
Area 130–191 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2023
Area 82–106 m²
2 real estate objects 2
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important renewable areas of Istanbul. -This region is considered to be the region with the most important transportation resources and is close to schools, universities, health centers and hospitals. ??♂️ …
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$265,645
Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park. The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C. Block A is a guest house. Block B includes offices. Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices. Facilities and equipment in the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$323,742
We offer quality apartments with different layouts. The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe. Completion - June, 2024. Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$134,933
Port Royal comprises 5 blocks of 12 floors, offering 814 residential units and 37 commercial spaces. With flat options ranging from studios (1+0) to spacious 4+1 layouts, residents can enjoy vibrant living amidst street shops and extensive social amenities. Project Highlights: Interconnecte…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$254,873
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the city. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, concierge service, a conference room, restaurants and cafes, a parking, around-the-clock security, a green area. Facilities and equipment…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$179,911
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Shopping mall - 17 minutes Metro station - 1 minute University - 14 minutes Clinic - 2 m…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$189,905
The modern complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each flat has a storage. The project features: indoor 4-level parking 2-storey shopping mall 2 outdoor swimming pools kids' playground fitness center cafes and restaurants around-the-clock security Location and nearby inf…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$239,881
Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$339,831
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$658,672
We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction. The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$263,868
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - January, 2024. Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a green area and picturesque views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$189,905
We offer apartments with a view of the lake and the city. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Coast and New Istanbul Canal - 5 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 15 minutes Airpo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,891
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km Highway - E-…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$256,372
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake. The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 3 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$69,819
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Me…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$118,877
Area 50 m²
1 real estate object 1
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a spa near the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$169,915
We offer luxury apartments with large terraces, a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea, parking spaces. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym and a spa area, around-the-clock security. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The pr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 198 m²
1 real estate object 1
Welcome to the world of housing of the future, in our unique residential complex - a city inside the city!Here you have all the opportunities for a comfortable and happy life. Enjoy the magnificent infrastructure around the project, including your own mall designed to meet all your needs.The…
Agency
NWS INVEST
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the lake and the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$259,871
The residence features basketball and tennis courts, a picturesque river, walking areas, a large indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, a gym, a restaurant, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, and a laundry. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is l…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$305,848
The complex features: Green area 2-level underground parking Gym and sauna Swimming Pool Shops Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute Metrobus - 5 minutes Marmaray - 10 minutes Metro statio…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$239,881
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake. Metrobus - 1 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$265,867
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 12 minutes Metrobus station - 12 minutes New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$392,882
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$274,863
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$86,957
Area 65 m²
1 real estate object 1
Why this property؟ The project is located in the distinctive residential area of ​​Kucukcekmece, in European Istanbul. The project is surrounded by service centers, universities, parks, shopping centers and cafes
Agency
Binaa Investment
