▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important renewable areas of Istanbul.
-This region is considered to be the region with the most important transportation resources and is close to schools, universities, health centers and hospitals.
??♂️ …
Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park.
The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C.
Block A is a guest house.
Block B includes offices.
Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices.
Facilities and equipment in the …
We offer quality apartments with different layouts.
The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens.
The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe.
Completion - June, 2024.
Loca…
Port Royal comprises 5 blocks of 12 floors, offering 814 residential units and 37 commercial spaces. With flat options ranging from studios (1+0) to spacious 4+1 layouts, residents can enjoy vibrant living amidst street shops and extensive social amenities.
Project Highlights:
Interconnecte…
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the city.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, concierge service, a conference room, restaurants and cafes, a parking, around-the-clock security, a green area.
Facilities and equipment…
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
Shopping mall - 17 minutes
Metro station - 1 minute
University - 14 minutes
Clinic - 2 m…
The modern complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.
Each flat has a storage.
The project features:
indoor 4-level parking
2-storey shopping mall
2 outdoor swimming pools
kids' playground
fitness center
cafes and restaurants
around-the-clock security
Location and nearby inf…
Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex.
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' p…
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea.
The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction.
The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming …
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.
Completion - January, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastruc…
We offer apartments with a view of the lake and the city.
The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Coast and New Istanbul Canal - 5 minutes
Metro station - 5 minutes
Metrobus station - 15 minutes
Airpo…
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking.
Completion - December, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station.
Metrobus - 1 km
Metro station - 1 km
Highway - E-…
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake.
The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking.
Completion - December, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 3 minutes
Metrobus station - 5 minutes
Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Why this property؟
A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul.
The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity.
The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Me…
Why this property؟
Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations.
It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region.
It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of…
We offer luxury apartments with large terraces, a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea, parking spaces.
The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym and a spa area, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The pr…
Welcome to the world of housing of the future, in our unique residential complex - a city inside the city!Here you have all the opportunities for a comfortable and happy life. Enjoy the magnificent infrastructure around the project, including your own mall designed to meet all your needs.The…
The residence features basketball and tennis courts, a picturesque river, walking areas, a large indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, a gym, a restaurant, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, and a laundry.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is l…
The complex features:
Green area
2-level underground parking
Gym and sauna
Swimming Pool
Shops
Completion - July, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute
Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes
Bus stop - 1 minute
Metrobus - 5 minutes
Marmaray - 10 minutes
Metro statio…
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake.
Metrobus - 1 km…
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area.
Completion - August, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 12 minutes
Metrobus station - 12 minutes
New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Shopping mall - 15 minut…
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage.
The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medi…
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking.
Completion - June, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city…
Why this property؟
The project is located in the distinctive residential area of Kucukcekmece, in European Istanbul.
The project is surrounded by service centers, universities, parks, shopping centers and cafes