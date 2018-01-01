  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound

Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€108,286
;
15
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of the two continents. It has spacious living spaces with horizontal architecture that suits the family lifestyle. It holds spacious green gardens and integrated social facilities that give the luxury of accommodation.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v elitnom proekte v Alanii - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€319,000
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€198,000
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 9
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€437,236
Residential quarter A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€122,000
You are viewing
Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€108,286
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€291,500
The year of construction 2024
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55.17 to 257.37 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€231,400
The residential complex has low-rise apartments with sea views, designed as villas and mansions. There are 2 apartments on each floor. There is an opportunity to choose 1-4 bedroom units with private gardens, balconies or terraces. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall - 15 min. Istanbul New Airport - 50 min. E5 highway - 11 min Nisantashi - 40 min Taksim Square - 40 min
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€290,000
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go