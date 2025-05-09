Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.

The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastline of the Sea of Marmara. There are several schools, a university, a hospital, shops, and the E-5 highway and metrobus are nearby.
The complex is built on the seashore next to the yacht marina, on an area of 7,800 m2, much attention is paid to social areas and landscaping, ultra-modern apartments from 2 + 1 to 7 + 2 with various layouts and areas are for sale.
Completion date: 30.08. 2022.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor pool
Indoor pool
Fitness center
Children's playground
Sports ground
Garden with recreation areas
Parking
Video surveillance 7/24
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.