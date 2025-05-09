Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.

The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastline of the Sea of ​​Marmara. There are several schools, a university, a hospital, shops, and the E-5 highway and metrobus are nearby.

The complex is built on the seashore next to the yacht marina, on an area of ​​7,800 m2, much attention is paid to social areas and landscaping, ultra-modern apartments from 2 + 1 to 7 + 2 with various layouts and areas are for sale.

Completion date: 30.08. 2022.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Fitness center

Children's playground

Sports ground

Garden with recreation areas

Parking

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.