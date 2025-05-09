Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.

  1. Realting.com
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
13
ID: 26183
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1071
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastline of the Sea of ​​Marmara. There are several schools, a university, a hospital, shops, and the E-5 highway and metrobus are nearby.

The complex is built on the seashore next to the yacht marina, on an area of ​​7,800 m2, much attention is paid to social areas and landscaping, ultra-modern apartments from 2 + 1 to 7 + 2 with various layouts and areas are for sale.

Completion date: 30.08. 2022.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool
Indoor pool
Fitness center
Children's playground
Sports ground
Garden with recreation areas
Parking
Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

