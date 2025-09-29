  1. Realting.com
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit

İzmit, Turkey
About the complex

This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.

Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city center and natural surroundings.

This project, offering exquisite living space with 12 individual villas, was designed with a unique concept that allows you and your family to enjoy comfort, security, and nature at the same time.

Villa Features:

  • Floors - 2
  • Bedrooms - 4
  • Area - 180 m2
  • Underfloor heating
  • Parking

All necessary amenities are located nearby, including shops, markets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies, and more.

All villas are sold through authorized sales offices—no commission or additional costs!

Construction completion: Q4 2025

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

