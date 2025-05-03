Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues.
The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes fur…
The residence features large communal areas for comfortable and safe living:
kids' playground
sports ground
shops
restaurants and cafes
meeting rooms
swimming pool
spa area
sauna
fitness center
green area with gazeboes
garage
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 50 meters
M…
The Luxera Towers Project is located on the European side of Istanbul, specificallyin the middle of Basin Express Road, which is known for its great investment value. Project Features :
The project is being built on a land area of 17,000 square meters
The project consists of two tower…
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.
The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.
Completion - January, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is loc…
We offer unique comfortable apartments.
The residence features a shopping street, restaurants and cafes, landscaped green areas, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a covered parking, a gym, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - June, 2024.
Location and nea…
We offer comfortable apartments (2, 3, 4 bedrooms) with spacious balconies, terrace and private gardens.
The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a basketball court, two gyms, an indoor parking.
Completion - September, 2023.
Facilities an…
Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, the complex maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscape and useful interior design. The project with developed infrastructure surrounded by green spaces is the embodiment of comfort, tranquil…
The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground.
Completion - October, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located n…
We offer furnished and serviced apartments.
The residence consists of two high-rise buildings and features a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, restaurants.
Advantages
Guaranteed income for 20 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to…
The project consists of 10 buildings, including apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.
Features:
gardens
green areas
walking and jogging paths
swimming pool
gym
kids' playground
parking
Completion - March, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 650 meters
Shopping mall - 2.9 km
…
With Hayat City Mahmutbey, where you will earn with your purchase and appreciate as you live, you will add value to your life as your home's investment value rises. At Hayat City Mahmutbey, where landscaping spaces are maximized, you will get away from the noise of the city and find peace in…
The project consists of 17 buildings, housing 754 residential units and 50 commercial units.
Apartment Types: The apartments offer a variety of options that meet the needs of different families, from 2+1 to 4+1.
Space: The residential and commercial units are spread over a vast area of 49,…
The residence features a 5-star hotel, indoor and outdoor sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a spa area, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and gardens, an outdoor cinema, karaoke and music rooms, a games room, barbecue areas, conference roo…
The residence features kids' playgrounds, walking paths, ornamental ponds, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security.
Completion - February, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in an area, whic…
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of Istanbul, combining luxury with modern design and offering its residents the opportunity to live in one of the most distinguished and dynamic areas of the city. The project was carefully designed to …