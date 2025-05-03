  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Bagcilar

Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$567,617
The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues. The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes fur…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, meeting rooms and a spa area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$204,819
The residence features large communal areas for comfortable and safe living: kids' playground sports ground shops restaurants and cafes meeting rooms swimming pool spa area sauna fitness center green area with gazeboes garage Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 50 meters M…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$246,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 31
The Luxera Towers Project is located on the European side of Istanbul, specificallyin the middle of Basin Express Road, which is known for its great investment value. Project Features :  The project is being built on a land area of 17,000 square meters The project consists of two tower…
Developer
Luxera
Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$278,133
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony. The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool. Completion - January, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a shopping street near metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$230,885
We offer unique comfortable apartments. The residence features a shopping street, restaurants and cafes, landscaped green areas, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a covered parking, a gym, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$348,517
We offer comfortable apartments (2, 3, 4 bedrooms) with spacious balconies, terrace and private gardens. The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a basketball court, two gyms, an indoor parking. Completion - September, 2023. Facilities an…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$452,575
Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, the complex maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscape and useful interior design. The project with developed infrastructure surrounded by green spaces is the embodiment of comfort, tranquil…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$312,144
The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located n…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$392,136
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence consists of two high-rise buildings and features a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, restaurants. Advantages Guaranteed income for 20 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$147,142
The project consists of 10 buildings, including apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Features: gardens green areas walking and jogging paths swimming pool gym kids' playground parking Completion - March, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 650 meters Shopping mall - 2.9 km …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a garden and co-working areas in front of the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$216,892
With Hayat City Mahmutbey, where you will earn with your purchase and appreciate as you live, you will add value to your life as your home's investment value rises. At Hayat City Mahmutbey, where landscaping spaces are maximized, you will get away from the noise of the city and find peace in…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The project consists of 17 buildings, housing 754 residential units and 50 commercial units. Apartment Types: The apartments offer a variety of options that meet the needs of different families, from 2+1 to 4+1. Space: The residential and commercial units are spread over a vast area of 49,…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a 5-star hotel, swimming pools and conference rooms close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$313,444
The residence features a 5-star hotel, indoor and outdoor sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a spa area, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and gardens, an outdoor cinema, karaoke and music rooms, a games room, barbecue areas, conference roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$397,802
The residence features kids' playgrounds, walking paths, ornamental ponds, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Completion - February, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in an area, whic…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building The One Güneşli project
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Area 73 m²
1 real estate object 1
"The One Güneşli project is considered a real estate masterpiece that shines in the heart of Istanbul, combining luxury with modern design and offering its residents the opportunity to live in one of the most distinguished and dynamic areas of the city. The project was carefully designed to …
Agency
Binaa Investment
