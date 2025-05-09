Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey

Şile, Turkey
from
$411,568
;
17
ID: 26290
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458003
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Şile

About the complex

The project features:

  • landscaped green areas
  • indoor swimming pool
  • outdoor fitness area
  • volleyball and basketball courts
  • kids' playground
  • parking
  • walking and bike trails
Location and nearby infrastructure

In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airport is 71 km.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$90,291
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promisin…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$150,573
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, baker…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Fatih, Turkey
from
$329,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Golden Horn, has wide blocks and social areas, a modern design that fits organically into the iconic silhouette of the city. The project has a total area of ​​31,536 m2, of which 15,000 m2 is a landsc…
Agency
Smart Home
