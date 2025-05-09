Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms.
Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas.
Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Erdemli district is one of the most promisin…
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, baker…
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Golden Horn, has wide blocks and social areas, a modern design that fits organically into the iconic silhouette of the city.
The project has a total area of 31,536 m2, of which 15,000 m2 is a landsc…