  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kadikoy
  4. Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$370,815
14/04/2025
$369,191
13/04/2025
$369,408
12/04/2025
$370,784
11/04/2025
$379,165
10/04/2025
$380,710
09/04/2025
$382,620
08/04/2025
$382,383
06/04/2025
$382,610
05/04/2025
$379,124
04/04/2025
$384,188
03/04/2025
$388,448
02/04/2025
$387,633
01/04/2025
$386,754
30/03/2025
$385,571
29/03/2025
$388,450
28/03/2025
$389,867
27/03/2025
$388,501
26/03/2025
$388,258
25/03/2025
$386,930
24/03/2025
$385,606
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19812
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373489
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy

About the complex

The project in a luxury community of 251 homes and 20 commercial spaces. It consists of 4 buildings.

Aesthetically pleasing 1-3 bedroom apartments and 4-5 bedroom duplexes.

Nearby there are a cultural centre, metro stations, beach, shopping centres.

First payment 35% and instalments for 18 months.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project includes an indoor swimming pool, playgrounds, walking paths and recreation areas, basketball and tennis courts, fitness centre, steam room, sauna, decorative pools, covered parking and 24-hour security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kadıköy is Istanbul's oldest neighbourhood in the Asian part of the city, with the first traces of settlement dating back to 680 BC.

It is a large shopping area close to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport with many cafes, restaurants, shops, bazaars, parks and playgrounds, yet it is cosy and safe. In recent years, part of the district has been renovated and built up with modern high-rise complexes.

In Kadıköy there are residential complexes, mainly for the middle class. Housing, especially with a view of the Bosphorus, is more expensive, and the average amount of investment for the purchase of profitable housing starts from 350 thousand dollars. At the same time, the average payback of rent will be 19 years.

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a garden and co-working areas in front of the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$216,892
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the center of Alanya, Оба, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$141,904
Residential complex Clower Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$123,221
Residence Residence in the central district,Şişli
Sisli, Turkey
from
$366,791
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$666,933
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$370,815
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,466
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania.  The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture.  The comp…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$259,617
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, an aqua park, dancing fountains, artificial pools, a jacuzzi, a spa center, an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, a kids' club, cafes, restaurants and bars, roof-top restaurant and bar with a panoramic view, a night club, shops and a pharmacy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Oba, Turkey
from
$88,622
With an amazing exterior design, this real estate in Alanya is filled with architectonic features of nature and its green surroundings. These apartments with its beautiful terraces overlooking the swimming pool or green surroundings. Why Buy this Real Estate in Alanya?-In a good neighborhood…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications