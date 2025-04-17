Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey

The project in a luxury community of 251 homes and 20 commercial spaces. It consists of 4 buildings.

Aesthetically pleasing 1-3 bedroom apartments and 4-5 bedroom duplexes.

Nearby there are a cultural centre, metro stations, beach, shopping centres.

First payment 35% and instalments for 18 months.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project includes an indoor swimming pool, playgrounds, walking paths and recreation areas, basketball and tennis courts, fitness centre, steam room, sauna, decorative pools, covered parking and 24-hour security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kadıköy is Istanbul's oldest neighbourhood in the Asian part of the city, with the first traces of settlement dating back to 680 BC.

It is a large shopping area close to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport with many cafes, restaurants, shops, bazaars, parks and playgrounds, yet it is cosy and safe. In recent years, part of the district has been renovated and built up with modern high-rise complexes.

In Kadıköy there are residential complexes, mainly for the middle class. Housing, especially with a view of the Bosphorus, is more expensive, and the average amount of investment for the purchase of profitable housing starts from 350 thousand dollars. At the same time, the average payback of rent will be 19 years.