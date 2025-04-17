Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

The unique living option in the centre of the city life for those who pursue their dreams. The unique view of the Princes’ Islands, which is the subject of poems on the Anatolian Side, becomes an important part of your life in the complex. Simply opening the curtains is enough to immerse yourself in the stunning view of the Princes’ Islands.

With its central location, comfortable apartments, dynamic life surrounded by shopping malls, subways and gardens; it promises a lucrative future for local and foreign investors.

Features:

2 outdoor swimming pools

fitness centre

café

lounge

sauna

children’s playgrounds

Location and nearby infrastructure

With easily accessible metro lines within walking distance, the property eliminates all distances. The seaside walks on the Maltepe coast will be your peace of mind, and the shopping malls and streets right next to it will be your energy. The pools under your house turn into coolness and pleasant neighbourhoods turn into brand new friendships.

The complex is located in a special location in the centre of Maltepe, combining the energy of the city with the view of the Princes’ Islands.

Located next to the E-5 highway, the project is within walking distance of the M4 Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen subway and opposite Piazza Shopping Mall and Maltepe Park. It offers many alternatives in terms of transportation with its proximity to Marmaray and the coastal road, Kadıköy - Maltepe tram line passing right in front of the project and planned to be activated in a short time.