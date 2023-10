Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €127,650

Completion date: 2023

The residential complex will be located in the center of the most popular area of Alanya – Mahmutlar. Getting to the Mediterranean coast will not be difficult – to it only 750 m. The location of the complex will allow you to live comfortably on an ongoing basis or to rent an apartment for rent, due to the fact that the residence will be in a quiet part of Mahmutlar. Moreover, the entire urban infrastructure is located only 150 m. At a distance of 500 m from the complex on Saturdays, the farmers market passes. The project is a profitable investment. After all, the acquisition of real estate at the stage of the foundation pit guarantees profit up to 30% of the initial cost. When buying, a flexible system of interest-free installments is provided until July 2023. The building area will be 1177m2. The complex will consist of one block with a total of 50 apartments. The residence presents: 1 + 1 ( 52m2. - 61m2. ) and two-level penthouses 2 + 1 ( 110m2. -141m2. ). The price of the apartments includes: full clean decoration, built-in kitchen set, equipped bathrooms.