Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey

The project surrounded by natural landscaping is a modern and eco-friendly living space design consisting of 177 townhouses. All homes offer stylish interiors, elegant landscaping and a personal piece of nature. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to accommodate their residents with spacious interiors flooded with natural light and luxurious amenities that cater to every aspect of contemporary living.

This project offers opportunities for both socializing, spending time alone, and entertaining with your loved ones. Features:

private parking, yard, balconies and terraces for each unit

large swimming pool

kids' pool

barbecue area

kids' playground

sports court

pet area

shaded sitting areas

landscaped gardens

gym

steam bath and sauna

meeting room

Completion - December, 2026.

Double glazing

Air conditioning

Satellite antenna

Internet access

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Bahçeşehir is a rapidly developing district in the west of Istanbul that combines modern lifestyle with the tranquility of nature. Bahçeşehir has become a new center of modernity and luxury while also harmonizing its communities with the natural beauty present in Istanbul. The central district is located in the European side of the city and is in a prime location connected to some of the most contemporary and prosperous landmarks in Istanbul. Bahçeşehir has succeeded in building the biggest medical city in Europe becoming an esteemed destination for medical tourism from across the world.