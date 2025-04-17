  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$443,779
14/04/2025
$441,038
13/04/2025
$441,298
12/04/2025
$442,941
11/04/2025
$452,954
10/04/2025
$454,799
09/04/2025
$456,995
08/04/2025
$456,712
06/04/2025
$456,983
05/04/2025
$452,819
04/04/2025
$458,868
03/04/2025
$463,956
02/04/2025
$462,981
01/04/2025
$461,933
30/03/2025
$460,520
29/03/2025
$463,958
28/03/2025
$465,651
27/03/2025
$464,019
26/03/2025
$463,729
25/03/2025
$462,142
24/03/2025
$460,562
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25096
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425234
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The project surrounded by natural landscaping is a modern and eco-friendly living space design consisting of 177 townhouses. All homes offer stylish interiors, elegant landscaping and a personal piece of nature. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to accommodate their residents with spacious interiors flooded with natural light and luxurious amenities that cater to every aspect of contemporary living.

This project offers opportunities for both socializing, spending time alone, and entertaining with your loved ones. Features:

  • private parking, yard, balconies and terraces for each unit
  • large swimming pool
  • kids' pool
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • sports court
  • pet area
  • shaded sitting areas
  • landscaped gardens
  • gym
  • steam bath and sauna
  • meeting room

Completion - December, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Air conditioning
  • Satellite antenna
  • Internet access
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bahçeşehir is a rapidly developing district in the west of Istanbul that combines modern lifestyle with the tranquility of nature. Bahçeşehir has become a new center of modernity and luxury while also harmonizing its communities with the natural beauty present in Istanbul. The central district is located in the European side of the city and is in a prime location connected to some of the most contemporary and prosperous landmarks in Istanbul. Bahçeşehir has succeeded in building the biggest medical city in Europe becoming an esteemed destination for medical tourism from across the world.

  • Park - 9 minutes
  • Schools - 10 minutes
  • Train station - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 11 minutes
  • Istanbul University - 17 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Turgutreis, Turkey
from
$389,806
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$262,500
Residential quarter one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Oba, Turkey
from
$961
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$645,940
Residential complex Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$121,470
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$443,779
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$156,546
Why this property؟ Contemplate one of the most beautiful sea views of the Marmara Sea in European Istanbul. Central location within Beylikduzu district; It is an unmissable investment opportunity, with high rates of real estate profits. The smart-home system and the latest technological equ…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$128,128
-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the fla…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$406,229
We offer apartments with parking spaces, spacious balconies and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a school and a sports grounds, a parking and a garage, yoga and pilates areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, cafes and restaurants, a kids' playg…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications