  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey

New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€525,600
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance, security and room service.

Advantages

Rental income expectation: 5%

Opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. The bus stop is 650 meters away.

  • Şişli: 10 min
  • Levent: 12 min
  • Maslak: 12 min
  • Taksim: 10 min
  • Akmerkez: 10 min
  • Istanbul Airport: 20 min
  • D-100 Highway-TEM: 3 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Seki, Turkey
from
€113,000
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€100,000
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€170,576
Residential complex Riva Port Villas Side
Manavgat, Turkey
from
€1,69M
You are viewing
New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€525,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Nova Garden
Residential complex Nova Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
€146,501
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Supernova residential complex in Alanya in the Oba area. The residential complex is built of two blocks, has its own infrastructure and is located near the complex: kindergarten, school, college, shopping center, transport accessibility. The apartments are designed with modern layouts 1 + 1, fully with designer repairs and furniture, with an area of 44 sq.m. The infrastructure of the complex corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel. Outdoor swimming pool with slides, cinema, indoor heated pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, equipped fitness room, relaxation area and barbecue, open parking, video intercom, video surveillance camera system, security is monitored around the clock by security. For children - open and indoor playgrounds. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex RIVER PANORAMA
Residential complex RIVER PANORAMA
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€176,353
Area 52–155 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Real estate in Turkey at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! RIVER PANORAMA – project from IKY GROUP ALANYA in a prestigious area of the city. The area with low European development is located closest to the center. A distinctive feature of RIVER PANORAMA is the beautiful nature around - the Obachai River, majestic mountains, state park. Complex infrastructure: - pool; - sauna; - hammam; - gym; - Roman steam room; - salt room; - massage room; - a jacuzzi; - table tennis; - minigolf; - tennis court; - basketball court; - children's playroom; - playground; - barbecue area. - parking. LOCATION: Both – a prestigious area of Alanya, is characterized by low-rise buildings. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, hypermarket « Metro », shopping center « Alanium », many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields. In addition, the city administration is moving to the new city hall in the near future in the Oba district. The area is very attractive for investment. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you ! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Novita 10 Residence
Residential complex Novita 10 Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€271,809
Area 158 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Novita 10 Residence — a new investment project in Kargicak, Alanya — The project is one block that includes. The Novita 10 Residence project is 250 meters from the sea. Kargyjak is characterized by magnificent nature, good ecology, magnificent views of the mountains, many banana plantations and orchards. The infrastructure of the city is developed quite well, combining oriental flavor with modern tourism. In Kargicak there is a small center where there are shops offering everyday goods, as well as restaurants and bars. Along the coast and in the parks there are special simulators available to everyone. On Fridays, a farmers market operates where inexpensive and environmentally friendly vegetables and fruits are sold. COMPLEX FEATURES: - Outdoor pool; - Indoor pool; - Children's pool; - Water park; - Gym; - Turkish hammam; - Steam room; - Sauna; - BBQ area; - A conversation; - Playground; - Game room. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!  
Realting.com
Go