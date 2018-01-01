  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project

Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project

Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€258,183
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Its location in Ispartakule, the newest district of Bahcesehir, is considered one of the most attractive areas for investors. An area served by the most important transport routes, the TEM and E5 highways, and the new metro station. It is close to Turkey's largest medical city. Also, it is near the Istanbul Water Canal, more than 100,000 housing and investment units are expected to be built on its banks.  The project complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship, a ready title deed of ownership, and various installment offers.
New building location
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter centrally Located Penthouse in Oba, Alanya close to the Beach
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€175,000
Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,690
Residential complex EMERALD AZURIT
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€68,000
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€272,015
You are viewing
Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€258,183
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€649,303
The year of construction 2024
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 82.24 to 199.63 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Premialnaya villa s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Premialnaya villa s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Degirmendere, Turkey
from
€880,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Area 272–454 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Victoria Villas is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in a popular resort town, 8.7 km from the center of Alanya. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Modern design solutions, a unique location, breathtaking landscapes, sea azure, greatness and splendor. Victoria Villas — 16 separate buildings of modern architecture. The rich infrastructure of the complex, as well as friendly staff, will help you fully enjoy your life. Infrastructure: - An outdoor personal pool; - Parking for two cars; - 24/7 video surveillance, security; - Green zone; Distances: - Sea and beach: 5000 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 35 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. - Alanya Center: 3.5 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
The year of construction 2025
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium town complex in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections, on which there will be several types of real estate. The complex includes twin villas 3 + 1 with a total area of 123 m2 and private villas 4 + 1 with an area of 169 m2. Complex infrastructure: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges of the zone with fountains, a hobby room, meeting rooms, a music room, a market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go