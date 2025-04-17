Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
from
$230,885
14/04/2025
$229,459
13/04/2025
$229,594
12/04/2025
$230,449
11/04/2025
$235,658
10/04/2025
$236,619
09/04/2025
$237,806
08/04/2025
$237,658
06/04/2025
$237,799
05/04/2025
$235,633
04/04/2025
$238,780
03/04/2025
$241,427
02/04/2025
$240,921
01/04/2025
$240,375
30/03/2025
$239,639
29/03/2025
$241,429
28/03/2025
$242,310
27/03/2025
$241,460
26/03/2025
$241,310
25/03/2025
$240,483
24/03/2025
$239,662
;
15
ID: 23657
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418274
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The project features:

  • sea view
  • gym
  • indoor parking
  • indoor swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • West Istanbul Marina - 1.2 km
  • Metrobus - 5.9 km
  • New Airport - 34 km

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

