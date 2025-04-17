Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We are proud to present you a new, modern luxury complex, in one of the most ecologically clean areas of Alanya. Kargicak. Kargicak is a picturesque area located east of Alanya. For those who appreciate beautiful nature, pine forests, clean sandy beach, silence and fresh mountain-sea air, we…
Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a
pond, in…
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts:
Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units
Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units
Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…