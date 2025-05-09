Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!

An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company!

The construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center, which is the venue for international trade fairs in Istanbul, is beginning.

Tuyap is a global platform that annually hosts about 70 million visitors from 145,000 countries.

This means that the project has high liquidity!

Invest in shared construction of a highly liquid residential complex next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center!

Option 1.

Invest in direct, shared construction of the purchase of apartments in a residential complex (at a price of 1,000 USD per m2) with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.

Conditions for investors:

Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD

Exit from investment after 3 years

Income after sale of objects - 50% or 250,000 USD

Bankruptcy guarantee - insurance company SPK



Option 2.

Invest in a construction fund deposit with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.

Conditions for investors:

Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD

Exit from investment after 3 years

Guaranteed income - 15% or 75,000 USD

Bankruptcy guarantee - insurance company SPK

This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.

For detailed information - write / call, we will be happy to answer all your questions.