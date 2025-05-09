Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!

An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company!
The construction of a residential complex on an area of 13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center, which is the venue for international trade fairs in Istanbul, is beginning.
Tuyap is a global platform that annually hosts about 70 million visitors from 145,000 countries.
This means that the project has high liquidity!
Invest in shared construction of a highly liquid residential complex next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center!
Option 1.
Invest in direct, shared construction of the purchase of apartments in a residential complex (at a price of 1,000 USD per m2) with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.
Conditions for investors:
Option 2.
Invest in a construction fund deposit with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.
Conditions for investors:
This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.
For detailed information - write / call, we will be happy to answer all your questions.