  2. Turkey
  Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!

Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
$500,000
10
ID: 26283
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company!

The construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center, which is the venue for international trade fairs in Istanbul, is beginning.

Tuyap is a global platform that annually hosts about 70 million visitors from 145,000 countries.

This means that the project has high liquidity!

Invest in shared construction of a highly liquid residential complex next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center!

Option 1.
Invest in direct, shared construction of the purchase of apartments in a residential complex (at a price of 1,000 USD per m2) with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.

Conditions for investors:

  • Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD
  • Exit from investment after 3 years
  • Income after sale of objects - 50% or 250,000 USD
  • Bankruptcy guarantee - insurance company SPK


Option 2.
Invest in a construction fund deposit with the possibility of obtaining Turkish citizenship for the whole family.

Conditions for investors:

  • Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD
  • Exit from investment after 3 years
  • Guaranteed income - 15% or 75,000 USD
  • Bankruptcy guarantee - insurance company SPK

This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.

For detailed information - write / call, we will be happy to answer all your questions.

Location on the map

Marmara Region, Turkey

