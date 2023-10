Basiskele, Turkey

from €1,78M

Completion date: 2023

Country Bahçecik project is located on an area of 15.300 m2, as 12 mansions, each more exclusive than the other. Each of our mansions has an area of 964 m2 and consists of 8 rooms and a living room. Enjoy living in four seasons in the project, which opens the doors of luxury and difference to those who want to live in three-storey palaces. While our project includes all the refinement and luxury in palaces, it will fascinate you with its architectural design that exceeds your imagination. Each of our mansions has its own private large garden starting from 761 m2 to 1328 m2.In our project consisting of 12 mansions, each mansion has its own indoor and out-door swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, laundry room, hobby room, servant room, bedroom with 6 bathrooms, Gallery area, 6 balconies, Mechanical room, elevator, and indoor parking.