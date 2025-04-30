Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Why this property؟
The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands.
It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents.
It has luxuri…
Why this property؟
The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road.
The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes.
The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is r…
Why this property؟
It is dazzling, astonishing, rare and valuable, and will be the first choice for investors used to win.
Its valuable position is marked by low offers at this point, as the brand and the powerful developer intersect all at once together.
Its proximity provides opportunitie…
Suits Barbarossa introduces a distinctive concept to the market, offering fully-furnished apartments and villas equipped with hotel-like amenities in sought-after locations. These properties come with services such as housekeeping, laundry, concierge, and more.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental …
A modern residential complex just 360 m from Yildiz metro station. The complex will have good infrastructure - 24-hour security, a gym, a kindergarten, green recreation areas, walking and cycling paths.
Extra opportunities
Installment
50% — initial payment, the remaining amount is paid with…
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus.
The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 4…
Why this property؟
Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul.
Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve.
The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads.
Ready and suitable for inve…
We offer modern apartments with balconies.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
The residence features a parking, a gym, around-the-clock security.
Completion - March, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 2 minutes
Metrobus station - 5 minutes
Taksim - 10 minutes
Uni…
The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room.
Advantages
Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 300 meters
Metrobus - 500 meters
Levent - 5 minutes…
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family.
On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and…
Why this property؟
It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities.
The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road.
It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all th…
Why this property؟
It is on Basin Express Road, the backbone of investments in Istanbul.
Metro stations are located on both sides of the compound from the north and south.
It is an investment opportunity next to Ataturk International Airport and the World Trade Center.
It is an integrated c…
Why this property؟
As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal.
It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul.
Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds.
A great oppor…
Located in a project area of 53,181 m², complex will offer 41 splendid villas surrounded with nature in İstanbul Durusu - 46,678 m² of the project is comprised of green areas.
A meeting hall where you can manage your daily business inside carefully designed living spaces. Café and restaurant…
Why this property؟
A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node.
The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets.
Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes.
The project includes many facilities and servic…
Why this property؟
It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facil…
Why this property؟
A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines.
The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal.
360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments.
Title dee…
Why this property؟
It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul.
It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways.
The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
We offer apartments with large gardens, terraces, picturesque views od Bosphorus, the city and green surroundings.
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool, lounge areas, walking paths, a gym, a Turkish bath and a steam room, an underground parking, green spa…
Why this property؟
The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul.
It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul.
The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under th…
Why this property؟
It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul.
The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment…
Why this property؟
The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul.
It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region.
It provides a great oppo…
Why this property؟
It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city.
It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations.
The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey.
It meets the requirements of T…
We offer apartments with balconies.
The residence features a fitness center, a sauna, a steam bath, a conference room, sports grounds, a kids' playground, swimming pools, a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is surrounded by nature and located 5 minutes from Istanbul A…