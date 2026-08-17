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New buildings for sale in İzmit, Turkey

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Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
from
$91,985
Finishing options Finished
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Fdl Group's new project in Basiskele, Aren Plus, is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Izmit suburb of Izmit, in the heart of the Basiskele district. Apartments for sale: 1+1 apartme…
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Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
Residential complex 1+1 apartments in the FDL Aren Plus complex in the Başiskele district | Izmit.
İzmit, Turkey
from
$84,370
Finishing options Finished
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Fdl Group's new project in Basiskele, Aren Plus, is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Izmit suburb of Izmit, in the heart of the Basiskele district. Apartments for sale: 1+1 apartme…
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Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Show all Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
İzmit, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city cent…
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Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$2,41M
Each villa features a large garden, a swimming pool, a garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a laundry, a lounge area, 6 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by greenery and located 45 minutes away…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$176,963
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and play rooms, entertainment areas, cafes, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Completion - 30/06/2025
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Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$733,794
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. The residence features views of the lake and forests, around-the-clock security, a communal swimming pool, a sports ground, a Turkish bath, a sauna, lounge areas. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearb…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$214,474
We offer apartments with a view of the mountains, terraces and gardens. The residence features a Turkish bath, a sauna, fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a bar, ponds, kids' playgrounds, a garage. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Sound insulation Q…
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Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$456,691
We offer luxury apartments with saunas and hamams. Some flats have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, ponds, lounge areas, a fitness center, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, cafe…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$413,592
The residence features ponds and waterfalls, a sauna and a Turkish bath, walking areas, a fitness center, a basketball court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a parking, a tennis court, a cafe. Completion - 30/05/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 1…
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Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Show all Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$126,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the çayırköy district  of Kocaeli.is positioned. We have garden duplex, roof duplex and regular flat options from 1+1  to 4.5+1 in our 7-storey blocks. Within the scope of the project, there are saunas and Turkish  bat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
85.0
126,728
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$283,101
We offer apartments with balconies and terraces. The residence features green areas with ponds, kids' playgrounds, walking paths, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a fitness center, lounge areas, around-the-clock security, a garage. Completion - 30/12/2023. Locatio…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$132,037
The residence features a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym and a fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, event areas, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 30/12/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$148,352
We offer apartments with different layouts. Each apartment has private sauna and Turkish bath. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, lakes, a gym, kids' playgrounds, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a garage and a parking, green areas …
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Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Show all Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,05M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 411 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and unique stone house concept in the Akmeşe region of Kocaeli. We have options from 129 m2 to 441 m2 of garden square meters in our villas, all of which are 5+1 duplexes, with a living area of 411 m2.…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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