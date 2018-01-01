Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Apartments in a complex with developed infrastructure.
All apartments with a pure premium decoration 1 + 1 ( 47 sq.m. ), in apartments floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, countertops made of natural granite, showered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors.
The new residential complex is located in the Oba area. Surrounded by nature and away from city noise. The distance from the sea is 2,500 meters, 5 km from the center of Alanya.
INFRASTRUCT:
- Outdoor pool;
- Sauna;
- Equipped fitness room;
- Recreation area and barbecue;
- Children's open playground;
- Open parking;
- Security and video surveillance.
Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area.
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 42 apartments with different layouts:
Apartments with 1 bedroom — 36 units
Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 6 units
Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities: sauna, shuttle to the beach, basketball court, tennis court, generator, and children's playroom.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.
The project is just 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 2.17 km from Incekum beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.