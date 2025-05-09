  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.

Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$530,000
12
ID: 26134
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1128
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

We present you our new, exclusive project within walking distance of the Bosphorus Strait, nearby there are shops, universities, schools, hospitals, metro and Metrobus stations, E-5 Highway.

The complex is located in the Besiktas area, this area is the cultural, artistic and educational capital of the city, which stretches along the Bosphorus Strait.

The total development area is 17,666 m2, 70% of which are landscaped and green areas, the complex consists of 10 blocks - a total of 295 apartments with different layouts: from 1 + 1 to 6 + 1 duplex, areas from 62 m2 to 483 m2

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Down payment 35%!
No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion date: May 2026.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool
Gym
Sauna
Turkish bath
Cascade decorative pools
Walking areas
Recreation area with grass
Relaxation benches
24-hour surveillance cameras
Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey

Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$530,000
