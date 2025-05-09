Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 17662
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366425
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

We offer villas with gardens, large swimming pools, views of the Marmara Sea, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Marina - 13 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 12 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 20 minutes
  • Istanbul New Airport - 50 minutes

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
