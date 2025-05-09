Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that residents of all ages can actively and passively use during the day. Playgrounds for children are also included in this design. In the landscape design of the project, the color, texture, form and smell of the plants that you can feel the seasonal transitions are brought to the forefront.

Complex has 17 commercial areas for you to easily meet your daily needs. Commercial areas such as grocery stores, hairdressers, dry cleaners, cafes and restaurants meet your needs, creating the feeling of a private bazaar and allowing you to live a more convenient and comfortable life.

Many social facilities such as tennis courts, badminton, football and basketball courts in the project offer a dynamic and energetic life. In addition, details such as children’s playgrounds, walking paths and recreation areas provide residents with a comfortable and enjoyable life.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the most popular location of the European Side, Bahçeşehir attracts attention with its advanced transportation networks and proximity to business and trade centers. Bahçeşehir, a modern neighborhood, also stands out with its cultural and entertainment centers. Bahçeşehir keeps life at your fingertips with its location adjacent to various universities, prestigious shopping centers and health institutions.