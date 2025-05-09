  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270,855
18/05/2025
$270,855
17/05/2025
$269,855
16/05/2025
$270,035
14/05/2025
$272,209
13/05/2025
$269,306
11/05/2025
$268,726
10/05/2025
$269,623
09/05/2025
$267,434
08/05/2025
$266,460
07/05/2025
$267,381
14/04/2025
$266,182
13/04/2025
$266,339
12/04/2025
$267,330
11/04/2025
$273,373
10/04/2025
$274,487
09/04/2025
$275,865
08/04/2025
$275,693
06/04/2025
$275,857
05/04/2025
$273,343
04/04/2025
$276,994
20
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that residents of all ages can actively and passively use during the day. Playgrounds for children are also included in this design. In the landscape design of the project, the color, texture, form and smell of the plants that you can feel the seasonal transitions are brought to the forefront.

Complex has 17 commercial areas for you to easily meet your daily needs. Commercial areas such as grocery stores, hairdressers, dry cleaners, cafes and restaurants meet your needs, creating the feeling of a private bazaar and allowing you to live a more convenient and comfortable life.

Many social facilities such as tennis courts, badminton, football and basketball courts in the project offer a dynamic and energetic life. In addition, details such as children’s playgrounds, walking paths and recreation areas provide residents with a comfortable and enjoyable life.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the most popular location of the European Side, Bahçeşehir attracts attention with its advanced transportation networks and proximity to business and trade centers. Bahçeşehir, a modern neighborhood, also stands out with its cultural and entertainment centers. Bahçeşehir keeps life at your fingertips with its location adjacent to various universities, prestigious shopping centers and health institutions.

  • Akbatı Shopping Mall 2.5 km
  • Bahçeşehir Pond Park 3.5 km
  • LIV Hospital 3.5 km
  • TUYAP Fair & Congress Center 8.5 km
  • Beylikdüzü Bus Station 9.5 km
  • Mall of İstanbul 16 km
  • Northern Marmara Highway 28 km
  • İstanbul Airport 45 km

Basaksehir, Turkey

