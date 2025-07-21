  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe

Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$413,207
;
20
ID: 27692
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe

Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an active and enjoyable lifestyle with walking paths along the shore, parks, concert and event venues, shopping and entertainment centers. Its location stands out due to its proximity to the Marmaray train station, metro stops, ferry terminal, and the airport, as well as its scenic coastal trails and green spaces.

Apartments for sale in İstanbul Maltepe are located 50 meters from the nearest market, 350 meters from the metro station, 1 km from the Marmaray Train Station and shopping centers, 1 km from Maltepe Piazza Mall, 16 km from the Eurasia Tunnel, 18 km from the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and 23 km from Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The project consists of 5 blocks with a total of 458 apartments. It includes indoor and outdoor parking, swimming pools, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy systems, walking paths, a sauna, Turkish bath, cafeteria, children's playground, social club, shared garden, tennis court, reception services, basketball court, squash area, concierge, security services, and security cameras.

The apartments are equipped with a built-in kitchen set, advanced water purification systems, bathtub, laundry room, shower cabin, dressing room, en-suite bathroom, smart home system, PVC windows, balcony, terrace, central satellite TV system, modern Hilton-style bathroom, and a steel front door.


IST-01687

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
