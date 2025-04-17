  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$305,848
14/04/2025
$303,959
13/04/2025
$304,138
12/04/2025
$305,270
11/04/2025
$312,170
10/04/2025
$313,443
09/04/2025
$315,015
08/04/2025
$314,820
06/04/2025
$315,006
05/04/2025
$312,137
04/04/2025
$316,305
03/04/2025
$319,813
02/04/2025
$319,142
01/04/2025
$318,420
30/03/2025
$317,444
29/03/2025
$319,814
28/03/2025
$320,982
27/03/2025
$319,857
26/03/2025
$319,657
25/03/2025
$318,563
24/03/2025
$317,473
;
20
ID: 21708
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391693
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

The complex features:

  • Green area
  • 2-level underground parking
  • Gym and sauna
  • Swimming Pool
  • Shops

Completion - July, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute
  • Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • Metrobus - 5 minutes
  • Marmaray - 10 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Other complexes
